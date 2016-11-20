Sidelines with John Clay

November 20, 2016 2:29 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Duquense basketball

By John Clay

After rolling over Michigan State on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden, Kentucky returns home Sunday night to face Duquense at Rupp Arena. It’s a 9 p.m. tip on ESPNU.

We will be blogging live from courtside at Rupp Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, criticisms, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter sign-in and your comments will appear almost as soon as you hit the send button. Or you can use the regular comment box. Welcome either way.

DUQUENSE AT KENTUCKY

When: Sunday, 9 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPNU with Mike Morgan and Chris Spatola

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

