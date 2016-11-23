Sidelines with John Clay

November 23, 2016 9:16 AM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Cleveland State basketball

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Newly No. 1-ranked Kentucky plays host to Cleveland State in a pre-Thanksgiving 1 p.m. tipoff at Rupp Arena.

We’ll be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins and your comments will avoid moderation and appear automatically. Or use the regular comment box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Cleveland State basketball
&nbsp;

Cleveland State at Kentucky

When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

Records: Kentucky 4-0; Cleveland State 1-2

TV: SEC Network with Dave Neal and Kyle Macy

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Comments

Videos

Stephen Johnson says knee feels good

View more video

Sports Videos