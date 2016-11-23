Liveblog: Kentucky-Cleveland State basketball

Newly No. 1-ranked Kentucky plays host to Cleveland State in a pre-Thanksgiving 1 p.m. tipoff at Rupp Arena.
We’ll be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins and your comments will avoid moderation and appear automatically. Or use the regular comment box.
Cleveland State at Kentucky
When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
Records: Kentucky 4-0; Cleveland State 1-2
TV: SEC Network with Dave Neal and Kyle Macy
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Comments