December 3, 2016 9:29 AM

Liveblog: Kentucky-UCLA basketball

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

That team from Westwood, the UCLA Bruins, the one with 11 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament titles, makes its first-ever visit to Rupp Arena to face the Kentucky Wildcats, owners of eight NCAA Tournament trophies, for a 12:30 p.m. tip on CBS.

We’ll be courtside blogging live from downtown Lexington. Join us with your comments, questions, quips, complaints. etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and you (a) see your posts appear automically and (b) avoid those rude impostors. Or take your chances and go with the regular comments box.

UCLA AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

Records: Kentucky 7-0; UCLA 8-0

TV: CBS with Brad Nessler and Bill Raftery

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

