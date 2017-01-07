Sidelines with John Clay

January 7, 2017 2:03 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Arkansas basketball

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Kentucky looks for its fourth straight win over Arkansas when the Razorbacks come to Rupp Arena for a SEC game Saturday night at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is 8:30 on the SEC Network.

We will be blogging live from courtside. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, etc. Use your Twitter or Facebook log-in and your comments will appear automatically.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Arkansas basketball
&nbsp;

Arkansas at Kentucky

When: Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

Tipoff: 8:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network with Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold and Tara Petrolino

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Labor unions to lawmakers: 'We are united'

View more video

Sports Videos