Liveblog: Kentucky-Mississippi State basketball

Fifth-ranked Kentucky visits Humphrey Coliseum to take on Mississippi State in an SEC battle. ESPN has the 7 p.m. tipoff.
We will be blogging live from inside The Hump. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to have your comments appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.
Kentucky at Mississippi State
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.
TV: ESPN with Brent Musburger, Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Comments