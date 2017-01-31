College basketball on TV: Brent Musburger bids farewell to ESPN

You’ll be looking live at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night when Brent Musburger will be giving his broadcasting farewell for ESPN by working the Kentucky-Georgia game at 9 p.m. on the World Wide Leader.
The 77-year-old Musburger is leaving ESPN for a Las Vegas startup venture, he told Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch. “As you know, I love the games, the action, the people, the fans, but it seems like the right time to do this,” Musburger said.
Musburger will be the host for at two-hour show on Thursday through Monday for something called the Vegas Stats and Information Network.
Meanwhile, Georgia presented Brent with a going away gift on Tuesday.
We presented @brentmusburger with a stylish hat & framed program of the '89 G-Day game, when he coached the Red team to a 29-0 victory.
Here is Brent at Kentucky’s shootaround at the Joe Craft Center on Tuesday.
Brent Musburger taking in Kentucky's shootaround before his final call tonight.
I’m not saying Brent has been around a long time, but . . .
With @brentmusburger in the famous @RealJoeNamath poolside photo from @SuperBowl III, what he hasn't done in his career? #chucktaylor
And then there was his days with former Kentucky first lady Phyllis George:
The #NFL PreGame I miss. #LionsOnX1
Here is the list of college basketball games on television Tuesday:
Tuesday, Jan. 31
▪ 7:00 - Mississippi State at Ole Miss (SEC)
▪ 7:00 - Iowa at Rutgers (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Maryland at Ohio State (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - Pittsburgh at North Carolina (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Wake Forest at Boston College (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - George Washington at Rhode Island (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Creighton at Butler (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 8:00 - Temple at Tulane (ESPN News)
▪ 9:00 - Tennessee at Auburn (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Georgia at Kentucky (ESPN)
▪ 9:00 - Vanderbilt at Texas A&M (ESPNU)
▪ 9:00 - Wisconsin at Illinois (Big 10)
▪ 9:00 - West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPN2)
▪ 9:00 - Dayton at Fordham (CBS Sports)
▪ 9:00 - Georgetown at DePaul (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 11:00 - Wyoming at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
GEORGIA AT KENTUCKY
When: Tuesday, 9 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
TV: ESPN with Brent Musburger, Jay Bilas and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
