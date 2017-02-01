Three take-aways as Kentucky takes one away from Georgia

Three take-aways as Kentucky beats Georgia 90-81 in overtime:
1. Backs to the wall, Kentucky showed some fight
No De’Aaron Fox, the point guard sitting this one out with the flu. out. Very little of Bam Adebayo in the firs half after he picked up two fouls and and a seat on the bench for 15 minutes. Not much shooting either with host Kentucky hitting just 29 percent in the first half.
“I don’t know how we won to be honest,” said John Calipari afterward.
Malik Monk is the main answer that question. After scoring just five points in the first half, the freshman sharpshooter went en fuego in the second half to score 30 points and finish with 37 in an overtime game.
But Kentucky fought, too. That toughness that Calipari has been harping on since the 79-73 loss to Kansas last Saturday showed up in key stretches when the Cats fought back from that first-half deficit and rallied from eight down with just under seven minutes to go.
A big overlooked stat: Kentucky won the boards 45-32. Along with his 23 points and eight assists, Isaiah Briscoe had 11 rebounds.
Which brings us to . . .
2. Briscoe rises to the occasion
In the aftermath of this two-game losing streak, I question kept hearing had to do with what in the world is going on with Isaiah Briscoe?
The sophomore had not seemed like himself of late, unable to finish his crafty drives to the basket – no matter if he shot the ball low or high – committing turnovers, not playing with the same energy and fight he had displayed earlier in the season.
John Calipari: I don't know how we won https://t.co/POuX85Shx5— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) February 1, 2017
Then Fox came down with the flu on Monday, scratching him from Tuesday night’s tilt. Speculation had senior Dominique Hawkins starting at guard to keep the three-guard lineup going. Instead, Calipari opted to go big with Isaac Humphries joining Adebayo up front with Briscoe running the point.
“How did that work out?” said Calipari of the big lineup. “Obviously I’m not starting with that again.”
Kentucky fell behind 12-0 to start the game and 19-5 less than six minutes into the contest. It was a long, steady climb back into it after that.
Still, Calipari kept Briscoe at the point and the New Jersey native played well. Yes, he had six turnovers and missed nine of 15 shots, but he was the leader on the floor, the focal point, the guy who made the offense go.
In fact, it was Briscoe who saw that Monk was sitting on a big game and keep feeding the freshman the ball. Briscoe said he saw something in Monk’s eyes. He also said that Monk kept calling for alley-oops, but Briscoe had a better idea.
“I told him to get to the corner,” said Briscoe.
3. You had to feel for Georgia, didn’t you?
This was the second road overtime game the Bulldogs have lost this season. They lost 80-76 in OT at Florida. Now add this nine-point OT loss at Kentucky. Plus, Georgia lost by one point, 63-62, at Texas A&M.
Five observations from Georgia's loss to Kentucky: https://t.co/ub9hRKAgbJ— Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) February 1, 2017
Mark Fox’s team is now 13-9 overall and 4-5 in the SEC. And this was nothing new for the Bulldogs, who seem to almost always play Kentucky close only to come up short. In 2014-15, Georgia played Calipari’s 38-1 team as tough as anyone outside of Wisconsin in the Final Four, only to lose 72-65 in Athens. Last year in the SEC Tournament, Georgia led by 10 in the first half only to lose 93-80.
“I have to give Kentucky’s team credit for competing their tails off and making big plays,” Fox xaid. “Monk, you have to give him credit. He made some guarded shots and he obviously was the big difference in the game.”
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky men’s basketball 2016-17
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
11/11/16
Stephen F Austin
87
64
W
1-0
11/13/16
Canisus
93
69
W
2-0
11/15/16
vsMichigan State
69
48
W
3-0
11/20/16
Duquense
93
59
W
4-0
11/23/16
Cleveland State
101
70
W
5-0
11/25/16
UT-Martin
111
76
W
6-0
11/28/16
vsArizona St
115
69
W
7-0
12/3/16
UCLA
92
97
L
7-1
12/7/16
Valparaiso
87
63
W
8-1
12/11/16
vsHofstra
96
73
W
9-1
12/17/16
vsNorth Carolina
103
100
W
10-1
12/21/16
@Louisville
70
73
L
10-2
12/29/16
@Ole Miss
99
76
W
11-2
1-0
1/3/17
Texas A&M
100
58
W
12-2
2-0
1/7/17
Arkansas
97
71
W
13-2
3-0
1/10/17
@Vanderbilt
87
81
W
14-2
4-0
1/14/17
Auburn
92
72
W
15-2
5-0
1/17/17
@Miss St
88
81
W
16-2
6-0
1/21/17
S Carolina
85
69
W
17-2
7-0
1/24/17
@Tennessee
80
82
L
17-3
7-1
1/28/17
Kansas
73
79
L
17-4
1/31/17
Georgia
90
81
W*
18-4
8-1
2/4/17
@Florida
2/7/17
LSU
2/11/17
@Alabama
2/14/17
Tennessee
2/18/17
@Georgia
2/21/17
@Missouri
2/25/17
Florida
2/28/17
Vanderbilt
3/4/17
@Texas A&M
