Liveblog: Kentucky-Missouri basketball

The team tied for first place in the SEC (that would be Kentucky), visits the team that is next to last in the SEC (that would be Missouri) in a conference matchup at 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.
We will be blogging live from Mizzou Arena. Put on another pot of coffee and join the festivities with your comments, questions, wisecracks, compliments, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear without moderation. If you use the regular comments box your missives will be moderated and you will be subjected to possible user name theft by trolls. Plus, we don’t get to see your face.
All are welcome, by the way.
Kentucky at Missouri
When: Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET
Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV: SEC Network with Adam Amin, Jon Sunvold and Laura Rutledge
Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
