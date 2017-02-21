Sidelines with John Clay

February 21, 2017 4:38 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Missouri basketball

COLUMBIA, Mo.

The team tied for first place in the SEC (that would be Kentucky), visits the team that is next to last in the SEC (that would be Missouri) in a conference matchup at 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Kentucky at Missouri

When: Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV: SEC Network with Adam Amin, Jon Sunvold and Laura Rutledge

Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

