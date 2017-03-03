Liveblog: Kentucky-Texas A&M basketball

No. 9 Kentucky finishes the regular season with a road trip to the great state of Texas for a noon shootout with the Texas A&M Aggies. CBS has the telecast.
We will be court side at Reed Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, quips, knocks, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments appear automatically and you’ll avoid the impostors who steal your user name. Or take your chances with the regular comments box.
Kentucky at Texas A&M
When: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
TV: CBS with Verne Lundquist and Jim Spanarkel
Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FB 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Comments