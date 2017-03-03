Sidelines with John Clay

March 3, 2017 11:38 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Texas A&M basketball

By John Clay

COLLEGE STATION, Tex.

No. 9 Kentucky finishes the regular season with a road trip to the great state of Texas for a noon shootout with the Texas A&M Aggies. CBS has the telecast.

Kentucky at Texas A&M

When: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

TV: CBS with Verne Lundquist and Jim Spanarkel

Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FB 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

