March 12, 2017

Liveblog: Kentucky-Arkansas basketball (SEC Tournament)

NASHVILLE

No. 1 seed Kentucky goes for its third consecutive SEC Tournament title on Sunday as the Wildcats play Arkansas at Bridgestone Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The two teams played on Jan. 7 at Rupp Arena with Kentucky winnng 97-71. UK enters Saturday having won 10 straight games. Arkansas has won eight of its last nine.

We will be blogging live from court side. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. If you use the regular comments box, your comments will be subject to moderation.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas

What: SEC Tournament championship

When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

Records: No. 1 seed Kentucky 28-5, No. 3 seed Arkansas 25-8

Series: UK leads 29-11

TV: ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Dick Vitale and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

NCAA Tournament Selection Show: 5:30 p.m. (CBS-27)

Kentucky-Arkansas last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

Ark

Dec

1/23/10

Lexington

101

70

W

2/23/11

Fayetteville

76

77

L*

1/17/12

Lexington

86

63

W

3/2/13

Fayetteville

60

73

L

1/14/14

Fayetteville

85

87

L*

2/27/14

Lexington

67

71

L*

2/28/15

Lexington

84

67

W

3/15/15

SEC Tournament

78

63

W

1/21/16

Fayetteville

80

66

W

1/7/17

Lexington

97

71

W

