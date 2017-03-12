Liveblog: Kentucky-Arkansas basketball (SEC Tournament)

No. 1 seed Kentucky goes for its third consecutive SEC Tournament title on Sunday as the Wildcats play Arkansas at Bridgestone Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The two teams played on Jan. 7 at Rupp Arena with Kentucky winnng 97-71. UK enters Saturday having won 10 straight games. Arkansas has won eight of its last nine.
We will be blogging live from court side. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. If you use the regular comments box, your comments will be subject to moderation.
Kentucky vs. Arkansas
What: SEC Tournament championship
When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
Records: No. 1 seed Kentucky 28-5, No. 3 seed Arkansas 25-8
Series: UK leads 29-11
TV: ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Dick Vitale and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
NCAA Tournament Selection Show: 5:30 p.m. (CBS-27)
Kentucky-Arkansas last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
Ark
Dec
1/23/10
Lexington
101
70
W
2/23/11
Fayetteville
76
77
L*
1/17/12
Lexington
86
63
W
3/2/13
Fayetteville
60
73
L
1/14/14
Fayetteville
85
87
L*
2/27/14
Lexington
67
71
L*
2/28/15
Lexington
84
67
W
3/15/15
SEC Tournament
78
63
W
1/21/16
Fayetteville
80
66
W
1/7/17
Lexington
97
71
W
Comments