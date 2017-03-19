Liveblog: Kentucky-Wichita State basketball (NCAA)

Sidelines with John Clay

INDIANAPOLIS

No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 10 seed Wichita State meet at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in a second round game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in hopes of reaching next weekend’s South Regional in Memphis. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 2:40 p.m.

Wichita State brings a 16-game win streak into Sunday’s game. It’s the longest streak in the nation. Meanwhile, Kentucky has won 12 straight games, including a 79-70 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday in the tournament’s first round.

We will be blogging live from court side. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, complaints, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically.

WICHITA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL 2016-17

Date

Opp

U

T

D

R

Cnf

11/11

S Carolina St

85

39

W

1-0

11/13

Long Beach St

92

55

W

2-0

11/16

Tulsa

80

53

W

3-0

11/20

Md-Eastern hore

116

79

W

4-0

11/23

vsLSU

82

47

W

5-0

11/24

vsLouisville

52

62

L

5-1

11/25

vsMichigan St

72

77

L

5-2

11/29

Southern Nazerene

87

57

W

6-2

12/3

@Colorado St

82

67

W

7-2

12/6

Saint Louis

75

45

W

8-2

12/10

@Oklahoma

76

73

W

9-2

12/17

Oklahoma St

76

93

L

9-3

12/22

S Dakota St

89

67

W

10-3

12/28

@Indiana St

80

72

W

11-3

1-0

1/1

Bradley

100

66

W

12-3

2-0

1/4

Drake

90

65

W

13-3

3-0

1/8

@Northern Iowa

80

66

W

14-3

4-0

1/11

Loyola-Chicago

87

75

W

15-3

5-0

1/14

@Illinois St

62

76

L

15-4

5-1

1/17

@Evansville

82

65

W

16-4

6-1

1/21

Indiana St

84

58

W

17-4

7-1

1/24

Southern Illinois

87

45

W

18-4

8-1

1/29

@Bradley

64

49

W

19-4

9-1

2/1

@Drake

77

69

W

20-4

10-1

2/4

Illinois St

86

45

W

21-4

11-1

2/9

Missouri St

80

62

W

22-4

12-1

2/12

@Loyola-Chicago

81

64

W

23-4

13-1

2/15

@Southern Illinoi

87

68

W

24-4

14-1

2/18

Northern Iowa

73

44

W

25-4

15-1

2/21

Evansville

109

83

W

26-4

16-1

2/25

@Missouri St

86

67

W

27-4

17-1

3/3

vsBradley (MVC)

82

56

W

28-4

3/4

vsMissouri St (MVC)

78

63

W

29-4

3/5

vsIllinois St (MVC)

71

51

W

30-4

3/17

vsDayton (NCAA)

64

58

W

31-4

3/19

vsKentucky (NCAA)

KENTUCKY MEN’S BASKETBALL 2016-17

Date

Opp

U

T

D

Rec

Cnf

11/11/16

Stephen F Austin

87

64

W

1-0

11/13/16

Canisius

93

69

W

2-0

11/15/16

vsMichigan State

68

49

W

3-0

11/20/16

Duquesne

93

59

W

4-0

11/23/16

Cleveland State

101

70

W

5-0

11/25/16

UT-Martin

111

76

W

6-0

11/28/16

vsArizona St

115

69

W

7-0

12/3/16

UCLA

92

97

L

7-1

12/7/16

Valparaiso

87

63

W

8-1

12/11/16

Hofstra

96

73

W

9-1

12/17/16

vsNorth Carolina

103

100

W

10-1

12/21/16

@Louisville

70

73

L

10-2

12/29/16

@Ole Miss

99

76

W

11-2

1-0

1/3/17

Texas A&M

100

58

W

12-2

2-0

1/7/17

Arkansas

97

71

W

13-2

3-0

1/10/17

@Vanderbilt

87

81

W

14-2

4-0

1/14/17

Auburn

92

72

W

15-2

5-0

1/17/17

@Miss St

88

81

W

16-2

6-0

1/21/17

S Carolina

85

69

W

17-2

7-0

1/24/17

@Tennessee

80

82

L

17-3

7-1

1/28/17

Kansas

73

79

L

17-4

1/31/17

Georgia

90

81

W*

18-4

8-1

2/4/17

@Florida

66

88

L

18-5

8-2

2/7/17

LSU

92

85

W

19-5

9-2

2/11/17

@Alabama

67

58

W

20-5

10-2

2/14/17

Tennessee

83

58

W

21-5

11-2

2/18/17

@Georgia

82

77

W

22-5

12-2

2/21/17

@Missouri

72

62

W

23-5

13-2

2/25/17

Florida

76

66

W

24-5

14-2

2/28/17

Vanderbilt

73

67

W

25-5

15-2

3/4/17

@Texas A&M

71

63

W

26-5

16-2

3/10/17

vsGeorgia (SEC)

71

60

W

27-5

3/11/17

vsAlabama (SEC)

79

74

W

28-5

3/12/17

vsArkansas (SEC)

82

65

W

29-5

3/17/17

vsNorthern Kentucky (NCAA)

79

70

W

30-5

KENTUCKY VS. WICHITA STATE

When: Sunday, 2:40 p.m. ET (approximate)

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: CBS with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson

Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

