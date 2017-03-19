Liveblog: Kentucky-Wichita State basketball (NCAA)

No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 10 seed Wichita State meet at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in a second round game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in hopes of reaching next weekend’s South Regional in Memphis. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 2:40 p.m.
Wichita State brings a 16-game win streak into Sunday’s game. It’s the longest streak in the nation. Meanwhile, Kentucky has won 12 straight games, including a 79-70 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday in the tournament’s first round.
We will be blogging live from court side. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, complaints, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically.
WICHITA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL 2016-17
Date
Opp
U
T
D
R
Cnf
11/11
S Carolina St
85
39
W
1-0
11/13
Long Beach St
92
55
W
2-0
11/16
Tulsa
80
53
W
3-0
11/20
Md-Eastern hore
116
79
W
4-0
11/23
vsLSU
82
47
W
5-0
11/24
vsLouisville
52
62
L
5-1
11/25
vsMichigan St
72
77
L
5-2
11/29
Southern Nazerene
87
57
W
6-2
12/3
@Colorado St
82
67
W
7-2
12/6
Saint Louis
75
45
W
8-2
12/10
@Oklahoma
76
73
W
9-2
12/17
Oklahoma St
76
93
L
9-3
12/22
S Dakota St
89
67
W
10-3
12/28
@Indiana St
80
72
W
11-3
1-0
1/1
Bradley
100
66
W
12-3
2-0
1/4
Drake
90
65
W
13-3
3-0
1/8
@Northern Iowa
80
66
W
14-3
4-0
1/11
Loyola-Chicago
87
75
W
15-3
5-0
1/14
@Illinois St
62
76
L
15-4
5-1
1/17
@Evansville
82
65
W
16-4
6-1
1/21
Indiana St
84
58
W
17-4
7-1
1/24
Southern Illinois
87
45
W
18-4
8-1
1/29
@Bradley
64
49
W
19-4
9-1
2/1
@Drake
77
69
W
20-4
10-1
2/4
Illinois St
86
45
W
21-4
11-1
2/9
Missouri St
80
62
W
22-4
12-1
2/12
@Loyola-Chicago
81
64
W
23-4
13-1
2/15
@Southern Illinoi
87
68
W
24-4
14-1
2/18
Northern Iowa
73
44
W
25-4
15-1
2/21
Evansville
109
83
W
26-4
16-1
2/25
@Missouri St
86
67
W
27-4
17-1
3/3
vsBradley (MVC)
82
56
W
28-4
3/4
vsMissouri St (MVC)
78
63
W
29-4
3/5
vsIllinois St (MVC)
71
51
W
30-4
3/17
vsDayton (NCAA)
64
58
W
31-4
3/19
vsKentucky (NCAA)
KENTUCKY MEN’S BASKETBALL 2016-17
Date
Opp
U
T
D
Rec
Cnf
11/11/16
Stephen F Austin
87
64
W
1-0
11/13/16
Canisius
93
69
W
2-0
11/15/16
vsMichigan State
68
49
W
3-0
11/20/16
Duquesne
93
59
W
4-0
11/23/16
Cleveland State
101
70
W
5-0
11/25/16
UT-Martin
111
76
W
6-0
11/28/16
vsArizona St
115
69
W
7-0
12/3/16
UCLA
92
97
L
7-1
12/7/16
Valparaiso
87
63
W
8-1
12/11/16
Hofstra
96
73
W
9-1
12/17/16
vsNorth Carolina
103
100
W
10-1
12/21/16
@Louisville
70
73
L
10-2
12/29/16
@Ole Miss
99
76
W
11-2
1-0
1/3/17
Texas A&M
100
58
W
12-2
2-0
1/7/17
Arkansas
97
71
W
13-2
3-0
1/10/17
@Vanderbilt
87
81
W
14-2
4-0
1/14/17
Auburn
92
72
W
15-2
5-0
1/17/17
@Miss St
88
81
W
16-2
6-0
1/21/17
S Carolina
85
69
W
17-2
7-0
1/24/17
@Tennessee
80
82
L
17-3
7-1
1/28/17
Kansas
73
79
L
17-4
1/31/17
Georgia
90
81
W*
18-4
8-1
2/4/17
@Florida
66
88
L
18-5
8-2
2/7/17
LSU
92
85
W
19-5
9-2
2/11/17
@Alabama
67
58
W
20-5
10-2
2/14/17
Tennessee
83
58
W
21-5
11-2
2/18/17
@Georgia
82
77
W
22-5
12-2
2/21/17
@Missouri
72
62
W
23-5
13-2
2/25/17
Florida
76
66
W
24-5
14-2
2/28/17
Vanderbilt
73
67
W
25-5
15-2
3/4/17
@Texas A&M
71
63
W
26-5
16-2
3/10/17
vsGeorgia (SEC)
71
60
W
27-5
3/11/17
vsAlabama (SEC)
79
74
W
28-5
3/12/17
vsArkansas (SEC)
82
65
W
29-5
3/17/17
vsNorthern Kentucky (NCAA)
79
70
W
30-5
KENTUCKY VS. WICHITA STATE
When: Sunday, 2:40 p.m. ET (approximate)
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
TV: CBS with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson
Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Comments