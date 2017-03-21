LSU’s hire of young Will Wade gives SEC basketball another boost

SEC basketball was already in the midst of a dynamite week, placing three teams in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Monday night, the week got better. LSU hired Will Wade as its new coach.
The 34-year-old Wade reportedly agreed to a six-year, $12 million contract. He is considered a rising star in the ranks after two years as head coach at Chattanooga and two as the head coach at VCU. He went 40-25 in his two seasons in Chattanooga. He was 51-20 in his two years at VCU leading the Rams to the NCAA Tournament both years, extending the school’s streak to seven consecutive bids.
As a No. 10 seed in the West Region last season, it beat Oregon State 75-67 before losing to Oklahoma 85-81. Oklahoma went on to the Final Four. As a No. 10 seed in the West again this season, the Rams lost 85-77 in the first round to No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s.
Wade joins a league that now boasts three of the better young coaches around. Mike White, who has led Florida to the Sweet 16 in just his second season, is 40 years old. Bryce Drew, who went 124-49 at Valparaiso and led Vanderbilt to the NCAA Tournament this season, is just 42.
Scott Rabalais of The Advocate in Baton Rouge compares the Wade hire to that of LSU legend Dale Brown.
“It’s not unlike the bet LSU made when it hired Nick Saban away from the Michigan State in 1999,” Rabalais writes. “And it bears similarities to the hire LSU made way back in 1972, when it selected then-unknown Washington State assistant named Dale Brown and asked him to make the Tigers a winner.”
Sweet dreams Tiger fans. It’s official! pic.twitter.com/jAKrmVoRfG— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 21, 2017
Actually, Wade has a stronger record than Brown did when he was hired. For one thing, Wade has a head coaching record. He never played basketball in high school in Tennessee or in college at Clemson, but was a graduate assistant and director of basketball operations under Oliver Purnell at his alma mater. He was then an assistant at Harvard (2007-09) for Tommy Amaker and then at VCU under Shaka Smart. After two years as the head coach at Chattanooga, Wade returned to VCU as head coach when Smart left to become the head coach at Texas.
Ron Higgins of the Times-Picayune of New Orleans writes, “Wade should hold that $2 million per year value if you judge him on winning 70 percent of his games as a head coach, on 51 wins and two NCAA tournament berths in his two years as head coach at VCU, on VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin’s description of him as an “old soul who looks 17, but thinks and acts 47,” on his aggressive offense and pressure defense and on his passion and preparation so thorough he keeps index cards in a back pocket that detail plays for half- and game-ending situations.”
There was talk that if Clemson let Brad Brownell go as coach, the school would pursue Wade. Dan Radakovich, the school’s AD, announced Monday that Brownell would be retained but that the coach had agreed to make changes for next season.
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, “Wade has a $1 million buyout in his contract at VCU. He also has a clause that says any Division I school for which he leaves has to play a home-and-home series with VCU, starting at VCU, within three years of his resignation. That school can buy out the series for $250,000.”
Where will VCU turn for a new head coach? Don’t be surprised if the school shows interest in Northern Kentucky coach John Brannen, who just led the Norse to an NCAA bid -- NKU lost to UK 79-70 last Friday -- and is a former VCU assistant under Anthony Grant.
As for LSU, my contention has long been it has the potential to be a very good basketball job. There are plenty of athletes in Louisiana. The school has shown it can reach the Final Four. It did it twice under Brown and once under John Brady. If you have to win there to draw fan support, but if you do win the fans will show up.
One thing is for certain concerning Wade: He is full of energy. The coach has a demonstrative and emotional sideline style. The guess here is that LSU fans, who have grown apathetic about hoops, will fall for their new young coach.
John Clay
Will Wade as head coach
Season
School
Record
Conf
Post
2013-14
Chattanooga
18-15
12-4
CIT first round
2014-15
Chattanooga
22-10
15-3
2015-16
VCU
25-11
14-4
NCAA second round
2016-17
VCU
26-9
14-4
NCAA first round
