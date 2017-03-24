Liveblog: Kentucky-UCLA basketball (NCAA Tournament)

Kentucky and UCLA collide for a second time, only this time it’s on the road to the Final Four. The two college basketball superpowers meet in a Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. Tipoff is approximately 9:40 p.m. on CBS.
We will be blogging live from the FedEx Forum. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or you can use the regular comments box.
KENTUCKY VS. UCLA
- When: Friday, 9:40 p.m. ET approximate
- Where: FedEx Forum in Memphis
- TV: CBS (WKYT) with Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson
- Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Comments