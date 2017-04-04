North Carolina pulls closer to Kentucky in NCAA basketball titles

North Carolina’s 71-65 victory over Gonzaga in the finals of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. moved the Tar Heels closer to Kentucky in the number of national championships.
UCLA is the all-timer leader with 11 titles. Kentucky ranks second with eight titles. North Carolina’s victory moved the Tar Heels into sole possession of third place with six championships. Duke and Indiana are now tied for fourth place in the rankings with five titles each.
The story behind UNC's 6th NCAAT championship. "Our guys were tough as nails." And were again and again (and again): https://t.co/2dXoQlQzm7— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) April 4, 2017
In fact, since Kentucky defeated Utah for the 1998 national championship, North Carolina has won three titles compared to just one for Kentucky. The Tar Heels have climbed that ladder to cut down the nets on Monday night in 2005, 2009 and now 2017 under Roy Williams. Kentucky took home the trophy in 2012 under John Calipari.
Williams’ three titles tie him with Connecticut’s Jim Calhoun and Indiana’s Bobby Knight in fourth place on the career list. UCLA’s John Wooden leads the pack with 10 championships. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is second with five titles. Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp ranks third with four championships.
Here are the charts:
Schools with multiple NCAA basketball titles
School
No
Years
UCLA
11
1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995
Kentucky
8
1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012
North Carolina
6
1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017
Duke
5
1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015
Indiana
5
1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987
Connecticut
4
1999, 2004, 2011, 2014
Louisville
3
1980, 1986, 2013
Kansas
3
1952, 1988, 2008
Cincinnati
2
1961, 1962
Florida
2
2006, 2007
Michigan State
2
1979, 2000
North Carolina State
2
1974, 1983
Oklahoma State
2
1945, 1946
San Francisco
2
1955, 1956
Villanova
2
1985, 2016
Last 20 NCAA Men’s Basketball title games
Year
Champion
Runner-up
Score
Coach
1998
Kentucky
Utah
78-69
Tubby Smith
1999
Connecticut
Duke
77-74
Jim Calhoun
2000
Michigan State
Florida
89-76
Tom Izzo
2001
Duke
Arizona
82-72
Mike Krzyzewski
2002
Maryland
Indiana
64-52
Gary Williams
2003
Syracuse
Kansas
81-78
Jim Boeheim
2004
Connecticut
Georgia Tech
82-73
Jim Calhoun
2005
North Carolina
Illinois
75-70
Roy Williams
2006
Florida
UCLA
73-57
Billy Donovan
2007
Florida
Ohio State
84-75
Billy Donovan
2008
Kansas
Memphis
75-68*
Bill Self
2009
North Carolina
Michigan State
89-72
Roy Williams
2010
Duke
Butler
61-59
Mike Krzyzewski
2011
Connecticut
Butler
53-41
Jim Calhoun
2012
Kentucky
Kansas
67-59
John Calipari
2013
Louisville
Michigan
82-76
Rick Pitino
2014
Connecticut
Kentucky
60-54
Kevin Ollie
2015
Duke
Wisconsin
68-63
Mike Krzyzewski
2016
Villanova
North Carolina
77-74
Jay Wright
2017
North Carolina
Gonzaga
71-65
Roy Williams
Coaches with multiple NCAA basketball titles
Coach
School(s)
Titles
John Wooden
UCLA
10
Mike Krzyzewski
Duke
5
Adolph Rupp
Kentucky
4
Jim Calhoun
Connecticut
3
Bobby Knight
Indiana
3
Roy Williams
North Carolina
3
Denny Crum
Louisville
2
Billy Donovan
Florida
2
Henry Iba
Oklahoma State
2
Ed Jucker
Cincinnati
2
Branch McCracken
Indiana
2
Rick Pitino
Kentucky/Louisville
2
Dean Smith
North Carolina
2
Phil Woolpert
San Francisco
2
