Sidelines with John Clay

April 4, 2017 9:17 AM

North Carolina pulls closer to Kentucky in NCAA basketball titles

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

North Carolina’s 71-65 victory over Gonzaga in the finals of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. moved the Tar Heels closer to Kentucky in the number of national championships.

UCLA is the all-timer leader with 11 titles. Kentucky ranks second with eight titles. North Carolina’s victory moved the Tar Heels into sole possession of third place with six championships. Duke and Indiana are now tied for fourth place in the rankings with five titles each.

In fact, since Kentucky defeated Utah for the 1998 national championship, North Carolina has won three titles compared to just one for Kentucky. The Tar Heels have climbed that ladder to cut down the nets on Monday night in 2005, 2009 and now 2017 under Roy Williams. Kentucky took home the trophy in 2012 under John Calipari.

Williams’ three titles tie him with Connecticut’s Jim Calhoun and Indiana’s Bobby Knight in fourth place on the career list. UCLA’s John Wooden leads the pack with 10 championships. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is second with five titles. Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp ranks third with four championships.

Here are some links from Monday night’s game:

▪ For the Tar Heels, mission accomplished, writes Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer.

▪ It took a title for North Carolina to forget, writes Dana O’Neil of espn.com.

▪ How Joel Berry and his band of brothers pushed North Carolina past almost, writes Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

▪ Ugly game provides beautiful redemption for North Carolina, writes Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

▪ That grand Gonzaga dream is gone with the wind, writes Mark Bradley of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

▪ North Carolina creates new ending to familiar championship path, writes Brian Hamilton of Sports Illustrated.

Here are the charts:

Schools with multiple NCAA basketball titles

School

No

Years

UCLA

11

1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995

Kentucky

8

1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012

North Carolina

6

1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017

Duke

5

1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015

Indiana

5

1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987

Connecticut

4

1999, 2004, 2011, 2014

Louisville

3

1980, 1986, 2013

Kansas

3

1952, 1988, 2008

Cincinnati

2

1961, 1962

Florida

2

2006, 2007

Michigan State

2

1979, 2000

North Carolina State

2

1974, 1983

Oklahoma State

2

1945, 1946

San Francisco

2

1955, 1956

Villanova

2

1985, 2016

Last 20 NCAA Men’s Basketball title games

Year

Champion

Runner-up

Score

Coach

1998

Kentucky

Utah

78-69

Tubby Smith

1999

Connecticut

Duke

77-74

Jim Calhoun

2000

Michigan State

Florida

89-76

Tom Izzo

2001

Duke

Arizona

82-72

Mike Krzyzewski

2002

Maryland

Indiana

64-52

Gary Williams

2003

Syracuse

Kansas

81-78

Jim Boeheim

2004

Connecticut

Georgia Tech

82-73

Jim Calhoun

2005

North Carolina

Illinois

75-70

Roy Williams

2006

Florida

UCLA

73-57

Billy Donovan

2007

Florida

Ohio State

84-75

Billy Donovan

2008

Kansas

Memphis

75-68*

Bill Self

2009

North Carolina

Michigan State

89-72

Roy Williams

2010

Duke

Butler

61-59

Mike Krzyzewski

2011

Connecticut

Butler

53-41

Jim Calhoun

2012

Kentucky

Kansas

67-59

John Calipari

2013

Louisville

Michigan

82-76

Rick Pitino

2014

Connecticut

Kentucky

60-54

Kevin Ollie

2015

Duke

Wisconsin

68-63

Mike Krzyzewski

2016

Villanova

North Carolina

77-74

Jay Wright

2017

North Carolina

Gonzaga

71-65

Roy Williams

Coaches with multiple NCAA basketball titles

Coach

School(s)

Titles

John Wooden

UCLA

10

Mike Krzyzewski

Duke

5

Adolph Rupp

Kentucky

4

Jim Calhoun

Connecticut

3

Bobby Knight

Indiana

3

Roy Williams

North Carolina

3

Denny Crum

Louisville

2

Billy Donovan

Florida

2

Henry Iba

Oklahoma State

2

Ed Jucker

Cincinnati

2

Branch McCracken

Indiana

2

Rick Pitino

Kentucky/Louisville

2

Dean Smith

North Carolina

2

Phil Woolpert

San Francisco

2

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Glow Orange Kentucky

View more video

Sports Videos