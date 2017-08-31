Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) and running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) congratulate each other during football practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Center in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 5. 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

John Clay podcast: Jennifer Smith on UK football

By John Clay

August 31, 2017 10:48 PM

The pre-season is finally over and Kentucky football’s 2017 regular season is finally here. The Cats start the campaign on the road, traveling to Hattiesburg to play Southern Mississippi at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

I talked with Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith about covering training camp, my “crazy” prediction for the season and players to watch Saturday when the game kicks off on the CBS Sports Network.

Check out all the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Listen to my podcast with Patrick Magee of the Biloxi Sun-Herald for a scouting report on Southern Miss.

