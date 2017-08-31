John Clay podcast: Jennifer Smith on UK football

The pre-season is finally over and Kentucky football’s 2017 regular season is finally here. The Cats start the campaign on the road, traveling to Hattiesburg to play Southern Mississippi at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
I talked with Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith about covering training camp, my “crazy” prediction for the season and players to watch Saturday when the game kicks off on the CBS Sports Network.
Listen to my podcast with Patrick Magee of the Biloxi Sun-Herald for a scouting report on Southern Miss.
