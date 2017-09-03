Southern Miss defensive back Curtis Mikell (19) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) during UK’s 24-17 win at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
Southern Miss defensive back Curtis Mikell (19) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) during UK’s 24-17 win at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Southern Miss defensive back Curtis Mikell (19) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) during UK’s 24-17 win at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky football podcast: Reviewing win over Southern Miss

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 03, 2017 4:49 PM

It may not have been a thing of beauty, but it got the job done.

Kentucky football kicked off 2017 with a 24-17 road win at Southern Mississippi on Saturday. The UK offense struggled. The UK defense was opportunistic. The UK special teams played a huge and possibly underappreciated role.

I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about all that and more -- as Mark made the drive back from the great state of Mississippi.

You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Links from Kentucky-Southern Miss coverage

Wildcat goes flat, but Kentucky’s win still a beauty

Big Blue Review analysis of UK’s win in Hattiesburg

Matt Panton puts aside his nerves and stars in debut

Q&A: Stoops thoughts after the win over Southern Miss

UK’s “Blitz Brothers” save the Cats from another Southern Miss embarrassment

Kentucky’s offense wasn’t good, but it’s 1-0 and will get better

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Teaming Up For Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations

Teaming Up For Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations 1:43

Teaming Up For Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations
Mark Stoops judges first win: I loved it! 0:52

Mark Stoops judges first win: I loved it!
Matt Panton a first-game standout 0:53

Matt Panton a first-game standout

View More Video