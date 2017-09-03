Kentucky football podcast: Reviewing win over Southern Miss

It may not have been a thing of beauty, but it got the job done.
Kentucky football kicked off 2017 with a 24-17 road win at Southern Mississippi on Saturday. The UK offense struggled. The UK defense was opportunistic. The UK special teams played a huge and possibly underappreciated role.
I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about all that and more -- as Mark made the drive back from the great state of Mississippi.
