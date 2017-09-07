Lafayette's Cameron Morgan is pulled down by Scott County defenders in the Blanton Collier Kickoff Classic at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, August 25, 2017. Scott County won 31-21.
Lafayette's Cameron Morgan is pulled down by Scott County defenders in the Blanton Collier Kickoff Classic at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, August 25, 2017. Scott County won 31-21. Matt Goins Lexington Herald-Leader
Lafayette's Cameron Morgan is pulled down by Scott County defenders in the Blanton Collier Kickoff Classic at Ishmael Stadium in Lexington, Ky., Friday, August 25, 2017. Scott County won 31-21. Matt Goins Lexington Herald-Leader
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Podcast: Josh Moore on Kentucky high school football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 07, 2017 10:59 AM

We are about a month into the Kentucky high school football season, I so thought it would be a good time to catch up with Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com prep writer Josh Moore.

Josh talks about the early trends in the high school football season, which teams have been surprises, the stars so far and previews the big games this weekend.

You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter.

Follow Josh on Twitter.

Check out Josh’s high school sports coverage on Kentucky.com.

Check out my podcast with Ben Roberts on Kentucky basketball recruiting. Ben talks R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickly and ranks the Cats’ chances with each of the top prospects for the Class of 2018.

And take a listen to my podcast previewing Kentucky football’s Saturday opponent, Eastern Kentucky.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See inside hurricane Irma's eye in remarkable video

See inside hurricane Irma's eye in remarkable video 2:21

See inside hurricane Irma's eye in remarkable video
Dunbar hands Henry Clay first city loss since 2014 0:59

Dunbar hands Henry Clay first city loss since 2014
Kentucky defense looks ahead to EKU 1:25

Kentucky defense looks ahead to EKU

View More Video