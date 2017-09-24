John Clay podcast: Reviewing Kentucky’s loss to Florida

If you are a Kentucky football fan, you’ve had all Sunday to sit and stew over the Cats’ heartbreaking, frustrating, infuriating 28-27 loss to Florida, UK’s 31st straight in the series, on Saturday night.
In case you still need to talk it out, fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story and I discuss the loss, search for bright spots and look ahead at what the Florida game may mean for the rest of Kentucky’s season.
Follow all of our coverage this week as Kentucky prepares to rebound Saturday against Eastern Michigan, 4 p.m. kickoff at Kroger Field.
Kentucky football 2017
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
9/2/17
@Southern Miss
24
17
W
1-0
9/9/17
Eastern Kentucky
27
16
W
2-0
9/16/17
@South Carolina
23
13
W
3-0
1-0
9/23/17
Florida
27
28
L
3-1
1-1
9/30/17
Eastern Michigan
10/7/17
Missouri
10/21/17
@Miss State
10/28/17
Tennessee
11/4/17
Ole Miss
11/11/17
@Vanderbilt
11/18/17
@Georgia
11/25/17
Louisville
Comments