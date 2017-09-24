Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops during the fourth quarter of his team’s 28-27 loss to Florida at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday September 23, 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

John Clay podcast: Reviewing Kentucky’s loss to Florida

By John Clay

September 24, 2017 9:43 PM

If you are a Kentucky football fan, you’ve had all Sunday to sit and stew over the Cats’ heartbreaking, frustrating, infuriating 28-27 loss to Florida, UK’s 31st straight in the series, on Saturday night.

In case you still need to talk it out, fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story and I discuss the loss, search for bright spots and look ahead at what the Florida game may mean for the rest of Kentucky’s season.

Follow all of our coverage this week as Kentucky prepares to rebound Saturday against Eastern Michigan, 4 p.m. kickoff at Kroger Field.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky football 2017

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2/17

@Southern Miss

24

17

W

1-0

9/9/17

Eastern Kentucky

27

16

W

2-0

9/16/17

@South Carolina

23

13

W

3-0

1-0

9/23/17

Florida

27

28

L

3-1

1-1

9/30/17

Eastern Michigan

10/7/17

Missouri

10/21/17

@Miss State

10/28/17

Tennessee

11/4/17

Ole Miss

11/11/17

@Vanderbilt

11/18/17

@Georgia

11/25/17

Louisville

