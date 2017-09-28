Kentucky safety Mike Edwards (7) celebrates after a third down stop with cornerback Chris Westry (21) during the first half of a 28-27 loss to Florida at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 23, 2017 in Lexington, KY.
Bourbon, grasshoppers and a Kentucky-Eastern Michigan preview

By John Clay

September 28, 2017 10:35 PM

On our podcast for Friday, my colleague Jennifer Smith and I discuss bourbon, grasshoppers in the press box, the Thursday demeanor of Mark Stoops and, oh yeah, Kentucky football heading into Saturday night’s game against Eastern Michigan.

We look back, just a bit, at UK’s painful 28-27 loss to Florida. We talk about Kentucky defensive line drills, the problems snapping the ball on offense and the play of safety Darius West. We also talk about UK’s mood this week heading into a game against a MAC opponent.

Eastern Michigan is no pushover. The Eagles are 2-1 with wins over Charlotte and Rutgers, the latter on the road. Coach Chris Creighton’s team lost to Ohio in double overtimes last night. Creighton led the Eagles to a bowl game last season.

They also have an excellent quarterback in Brogan Robach, a senior who earned praise from UK head coach Mark Stoops on Thursday.

Here’s my conversation with Jen about Saturday’s game:

Here’s my podcast with Matt Shepard, Eastern Michigan’s play-by-play voice, who gave us a great scouting report on the Eagles.

EASTERN MICHIGAN AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 4:00 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb and Dawn Davenport

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

UK Radio Network affiliates

