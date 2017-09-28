Bourbon, grasshoppers and a Kentucky-Eastern Michigan preview

On our podcast for Friday, my colleague Jennifer Smith and I discuss bourbon, grasshoppers in the press box, the Thursday demeanor of Mark Stoops and, oh yeah, Kentucky football heading into Saturday night’s game against Eastern Michigan.

We look back, just a bit, at UK’s painful 28-27 loss to Florida. We talk about Kentucky defensive line drills, the problems snapping the ball on offense and the play of safety Darius West. We also talk about UK’s mood this week heading into a game against a MAC opponent.

Eastern Michigan is no pushover. The Eagles are 2-1 with wins over Charlotte and Rutgers, the latter on the road. Coach Chris Creighton’s team lost to Ohio in double overtimes last night. Creighton led the Eagles to a bowl game last season.

They also have an excellent quarterback in Brogan Robach, a senior who earned praise from UK head coach Mark Stoops on Thursday.

Here’s my conversation with Jen about Saturday’s game:

Here’s my podcast with Matt Shepard, Eastern Michigan’s play-by-play voice, who gave us a great scouting report on the Eagles.