Could Arizona’s Sean Miller be the next coach to go over scandal?

We know the fate of Rick Pitino, officially placed on administrative leave on Wednesday by the University of Louisville, “effectively fire” according to his attorney, and now possibly under FBI investigation for being “Coach-2” in a federal complaint.

What about Arizona coach Sean Miller?

After all, Miller’s long-time assistant, Book Richardson, was among the four major college assistant coaches who were arrested and charged on Tuesday by the U.S. attorney’s office in New York City for a bribery and fraud scheme involving college basketball.

Arizona allegedly paid one recruit and may have offered $150,000 to another.

Miller was not implicated in the FBI’s complaint, but there are plenty of questions about what the Arizona coach knew, about his possible involvement, about the program that he has run the past seven seasons, a program that has reached the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight three times.

So far, anyway, Miller isn’t talking. While various Arizona administrators have issued statements about the scandal, Miller hasn’t said a word publicly either through the media or in a university statement.

Miller’s brother Archie, new head coach at Indiana, addressed the subject briefly at IU’s Media Day on Thursday.

“I’ll address the college basketball setting right now, that we can get some things out of the way,” said Miller, according to Stu Jackson of Rivals. “I’m as surprised as anyone, just like probably 99 percent of the basketball world about what’s going on. I’ve had very little information other than what you guys have, so I’ll probably stay away from commenting on the actual facts.

“When it comes to Arizona, obviously very prideful there with my family. I’ve been able to talk to Sean only one time, very briefly, to add my support.”

ESPN’s Jay Bilas voiced his support of Sean Miller via Twitter.

No, it is not. I know Sean Miller to be a man of great honesty and integrity. I don't believe for a second he knew of any improper behavior. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) September 28, 2017

Nothing from the coach himself, however, despite the mounting questions, as outlined by Bruce Pascoe of the Arizona Daily Star.

“What did the Arizona head coach know, if anything, about the $20,000 in bribes assistant coach Book Richardson was accused of taking?” writes Pascoe. “Was Miller aware that, according to the federal complaint, another UA coach met with the sports agent also charged in the investigation? That former associate head coach Joe Pasternack may have talked with a sports agent twice on the telephone?”

University of Arizona president Robert Robbins has begun an investigation into Richardson, just as the Wildcats began practice as the No. 1 team in the country according to some pre-season publications.

Richardson joined Miller’s staff at Xavier in 2007 and continued on with him to Tuscon. Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, who was among the four coaches arrested, was fired by the school, but Richardson was “immediately suspended and relieved of all duties.”

Arizona’s Media Day was scheduled for Wednesday. It was postponed.

Statements by Arizona AD and president don't mention Sean Miller at all. No 'we stand behind him' no 'we're working with him.' Total silence — Greg Hansen (@ghansen711) September 28, 2017

Across the state, Arizona State did hold its Media Day this week. Said ASU coach Bobby Hurley:

“I think there’s going to have to be a wider examination of college basketball and the system when the dust settles. Certainly it doesn’t appear to be a system that works right now. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of conversation about that in the next couple of months.”

Under Miller, Arizona has regularly had top recruiting classes. Rivals had the Wildcats at No. 3, behind No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Kentucky, in its team rankings for 2017. Arizona was also No. 3 in Rivals’ 2016 rankings.

Could Miller not have known what his long-time assistant was doing in securing top players? That’s the question people want answered, but so far Miller isn’t talking.