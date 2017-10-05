South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin addresses the media at the Final Four in April. Martin said Thursday that he is not surprised by allegations made in a federal investigation into college basketball recruiting. He said he was heartbroken over the arrest of former assistant coach Lamont Evans.
Frank Martin speaks his mind on college basketball’s recruiting scandal

By John Clay

October 05, 2017 2:44 PM

At his team’s media day on Thursday, South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin had a lot to say and then some about the ongoing federal investigation into college basketball recruiting.

One of the four assistant coaches arrested on fraud and bribery charges last week was now former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, who was an assistant under Martin at both Kansas State and South Carolina.

Martin, who took South Carolina to the Final Four last year, addressed Evans’ arrest and several other college basketball topics in a question-and-answer session that lasted over an hour.

Read about the entire press conference from Greg Hadley of The State newspaper in Columbia.

