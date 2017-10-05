Frank Martin speaks his mind on college basketball’s recruiting scandal

At his team’s media day on Thursday, South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin had a lot to say and then some about the ongoing federal investigation into college basketball recruiting.

One of the four assistant coaches arrested on fraud and bribery charges last week was now former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans, who was an assistant under Martin at both Kansas State and South Carolina.

Martin, who took South Carolina to the Final Four last year, addressed Evans’ arrest and several other college basketball topics in a question-and-answer session that lasted over an hour.

Frank Martin: I'm a man of integrity — GoGamecocks (@gogamecocks) October 5, 2017

Martin: The university, program and coach aren't being investigated. Evans is. — GoGamecocks (@gogamecocks) October 5, 2017

Frank Martin with some interesting thoughts on compensating players. 30 percent of jerseys to players. — GoGamecocks (@gogamecocks) October 5, 2017

Frank Martin says the one-and-done rule "absolutely stinks. ... Our rules don't work based on how basketball is right now." — Greg Hadley (@GregHadley9) October 5, 2017

Martin now getting a little feisty about the question of if USC has been contacted. — GoGamecocks (@gogamecocks) October 5, 2017

Martin: One-and-done rule is unfair. They can't just not recruit those players. So they have to get into the AAU/shoe game because that's where those kids are. — David Cloninger (@DCPandC) October 5, 2017

Martin: The business isn't broken. There's a lot of integrity among a lot of coaches out there. Some people made bad decisions. — David Cloninger (@DCPandC) October 5, 2017

Martin: Anybody who said they didn't know of some of the shenanigans ... all coaches knew that there were things going on. — David Cloninger (@DCPandC) October 5, 2017

With that we conclude the first @FrankMartin_SC presser of the season. Got to pack a lunch next time! — Derek Scott (@DScottGamecocks) October 5, 2017

Read about the entire press conference from Greg Hadley of The State newspaper in Columbia.