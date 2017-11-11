Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad (87) celebrates a touchdown scored by teammate Benny Snell Jr. (26) during UK’s 37-34 loss to Ole Miss at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky travels to Nashville to play Vanderbilt on Nov. 11, 2017.
John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Liveblog: Kentucky-Vanderbilt football

By John Clay

November 11, 2017 11:31 AM

NASHVILLE

Kentucky football goes for its fourth conference win and second SEC road victory when the Cats visit Vanderbilt for a 4 p.m. game Saturday on the SEC Network.

Last week’s 37-34 loss to Ole Miss dropped Mark Stoops’ team to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in league play. The Cats are 1-1 in conference road games. They won at South Carolina 23-13 in September. They were blown out 45-7 at Mississippi State last month.

The host Commodores are looking for their first conference win. Derek Mason’s Commodores are 4-5 overall after beating visiting Western Kentucky 31-17 last Saturday, but Vandy is 0-4 in league play.

We will be blogging live with updates from Vanderbilt Stadium. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to have your comments appear without moderation.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

KENTUCKY-VANDERBILT LAST 10 GAMES

Date

Site

UK

VU

Dec

11/10/07

Nashville

27

20

W

11/15/08

Lexington

24

31

L

11/14/09

Nashville

24

13

W

11/13/10

Lexington

38

20

W

11/12/11

Nashville

8

38

L

11/3/12

Lexington

0

40

L

11/16/13

Nashville

6

22

L

9/27/14

Lexington

17

7

W

11/14/15

Nashville

17

21

L

10/8/16

Lexington

20

13

W

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville

TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

UK Radio Network affiliates

