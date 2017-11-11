Liveblog: Kentucky-Vanderbilt football

Kentucky football goes for its fourth conference win and second SEC road victory when the Cats visit Vanderbilt for a 4 p.m. game Saturday on the SEC Network.

Last week’s 37-34 loss to Ole Miss dropped Mark Stoops’ team to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in league play. The Cats are 1-1 in conference road games. They won at South Carolina 23-13 in September. They were blown out 45-7 at Mississippi State last month.

The host Commodores are looking for their first conference win. Derek Mason’s Commodores are 4-5 overall after beating visiting Western Kentucky 31-17 last Saturday, but Vandy is 0-4 in league play.

KENTUCKY-VANDERBILT LAST 10 GAMES Date Site UK VU Dec 11/10/07 Nashville 27 20 W 11/15/08 Lexington 24 31 L 11/14/09 Nashville 24 13 W 11/13/10 Lexington 38 20 W 11/12/11 Nashville 8 38 L 11/3/12 Lexington 0 40 L 11/16/13 Nashville 6 22 L 9/27/14 Lexington 17 7 W 11/14/15 Nashville 17 21 L 10/8/16 Lexington 20 13 W