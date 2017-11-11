Liveblog: Kentucky-Vanderbilt football

Kentucky football goes for its fourth conference win and second SEC road victory when the Cats visit Vanderbilt for a 4 p.m. game Saturday on the SEC Network.
Last week’s 37-34 loss to Ole Miss dropped Mark Stoops’ team to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in league play. The Cats are 1-1 in conference road games. They won at South Carolina 23-13 in September. They were blown out 45-7 at Mississippi State last month.
The host Commodores are looking for their first conference win. Derek Mason’s Commodores are 4-5 overall after beating visiting Western Kentucky 31-17 last Saturday, but Vandy is 0-4 in league play.
We will be blogging live with updates from Vanderbilt Stadium. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to have your comments appear without moderation.
KENTUCKY-VANDERBILT LAST 10 GAMES
Date
Site
UK
VU
Dec
11/10/07
Nashville
27
20
W
11/15/08
Lexington
24
31
L
11/14/09
Nashville
24
13
W
11/13/10
Lexington
38
20
W
11/12/11
Nashville
8
38
L
11/3/12
Lexington
0
40
L
11/16/13
Nashville
6
22
L
9/27/14
Lexington
17
7
W
11/14/15
Nashville
17
21
L
10/8/16
Lexington
20
13
W
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
When: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET
Where: Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville
TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
