Kentucky forward Kevin Knox (5) jumps for a rebound against Utah Valley defenders during UK's 73-63 win at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 10. 2017. Kentucky plays host to Vermont on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Liveblog: Kentucky-Vermont basketball

By John Clay

November 12, 2017 1:15 PM

After erasing a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Utah Valley 73-63 in its regular season opener on Friday night, Kentucky men’s basketball returns to action Sunday to take on America East Conference power Vermont at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

After going 16-0 in its conference last season, Vermont lost to Purdue 80-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Catamounts return four of its top players from that team, which went 29-6 overall. Sunday is the season opener for John Becker’s club.

We will be blogging live with updates from Rupp Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to avoid moderation.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Vermont at Kentucky

When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

UK Radio Network affiliates

