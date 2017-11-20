Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Troy basketball

Kentucky basketball returns to Rupp Arena on Monday night as the Wildcats welcome the Troy Trojans for an 8 o’clock tip on the SEC Network.
We will be blogging live with updates. Please join us with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to avoid moderation. Or just use the regular comments box.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Never miss a local story.
TROY AT KENTUCKY
When: Monday, 8 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes and Stormy Buonantony
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Comments