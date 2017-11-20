Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari reacts during his team’s win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on Friday, November 17, 2017.
Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Troy basketball

By John Clay

November 20, 2017 01:24 PM

Kentucky basketball returns to Rupp Arena on Monday night as the Wildcats welcome the Troy Trojans for an 8 o’clock tip on the SEC Network.

We will be blogging live with updates. Please join us with your comments, questions, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to avoid moderation. Or just use the regular comments box.

TROY AT KENTUCKY

When: Monday, 8 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes and Stormy Buonantony

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

UK Radio Network affiliates

