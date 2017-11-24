Liveblog: Kentucky-Louisville football

For Louisville, Saturday’s annual Governor’s Cup at Kentucky on Saturday is a chance to avenge last year’s surprise loss to the Cats at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.
For Kentucky, the noon kickoff on the SEC Network is a chance for the Cats to win their second straight over their arch rivals and earn the program’s first eight-win regular season since 1984.
We will be blogging live from Kroger Field. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, complaints, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
LOUISVILLE AT KENTUCKY FOOTBALL
When: Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
Where: Kroger Field in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
