Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops greets fans as he participates in the Catwalk before the Wildcats game against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Liveblog: Kentucky-Louisville football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

November 24, 2017 07:59 PM

For Louisville, Saturday’s annual Governor’s Cup at Kentucky on Saturday is a chance to avenge last year’s surprise loss to the Cats at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

For Kentucky, the noon kickoff on the SEC Network is a chance for the Cats to win their second straight over their arch rivals and earn the program’s first eight-win regular season since 1984.

We will be blogging live from Kroger Field. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, complaints, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

LOUISVILLE AT KENTUCKY FOOTBALL

When: Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

