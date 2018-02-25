Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s impressive win over Missouri

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s impressive 87-66 win over Missouri:

1. Sudden chemistry amid all the chaos.

After a weekend of bombshell reports concerning the FBI investigation into the corruption of college basketball, including a Yahoo Sports story that named two former and one current Kentucky player, among many others, the Cats came out against Missouri on Saturday night and continued to click.

The victory was the third straight, an abrupt U-turn from the team’s disheartening four-game losing streak, a skid that began with a 69-60 loss at Missouri on Feb. 3. The Kentucky that performed Saturday at home was a far cry from the Kentucky team that lost at Mizzou.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kevin Knox declines comment on meeting with agent after leading UK past Missouri https://t.co/L47E33gntZ — Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) February 25, 2018

In fact, you could make the case this was UK’s most impressive all-around performance since the 90-61 beatdown of Louisville way back on Dec. 29. In fact, the Cats’ halftime lead of 44-32 over Missouri was the UK’s largest since leading the ’Ville 41-27 on the way to crushing the Cards.

It wasn’t just the first half, either. On the night, Kentucky shot 54.9 percent from the floor, the first game in which it reached the 50 percent mark since the Jan. 13 overtime win at Vanderbilt. Overall, it was UK’s highest shooting percentage since the Cats shot 55.8 percent in the 74-73 home win over Texas A&M on Jan. 9.

Wait, there’s more. Kentucky was 10 of 16 from three-point range for 62.5 percent. The Cats outrebounded Missouri 36-32. They also committed just nine turnovers to 17 assists.

And Kevin Knox, the current player named in the Yahoo report for allegedly having a dinner with an agent, came out and scored 21 points after the school announced that it had found nothing that would affect the freshman’s eligibility.

“I just blocked it out,” said Knox. “I just focused on my family and basketball.”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:38 Hamidou Diallo knew John Calipari had his back Pause 0:46 Quade Green on Cats' three straight wins: We're all together now 1:47 Kevin Knox on Yahoo Sports report: We're not here to talk about that 0:59 Cuonzo Martin: UK's bigs set the tone against Missouri 2:42 Photo slideshow: Kentucky routs Missouri for its third straight win 2:05 John Calipari says it just took awhile for UK to figure it out 0:45 Kentucky warms up ahead of hosting Missouri in Rupp Arena 2:43 Tearful Miss Kentucky asks legislators to help kids with dyslexia 1:37 ‘Earthquake’: How quicksand works 1:54 ‘I know nothing more than you guys know.’ Calipari fields questions on Yahoo Sports report. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Named in a Yahoo Sports story about the FBI investigation into college basketball, Kevin Knox said Saturday he just focused on family and basketball. John Clayjclay@herald-leader.com

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:38 Hamidou Diallo knew John Calipari had his back Pause 0:46 Quade Green on Cats' three straight wins: We're all together now 1:47 Kevin Knox on Yahoo Sports report: We're not here to talk about that 0:59 Cuonzo Martin: UK's bigs set the tone against Missouri 2:42 Photo slideshow: Kentucky routs Missouri for its third straight win 2:05 John Calipari says it just took awhile for UK to figure it out 0:45 Kentucky warms up ahead of hosting Missouri in Rupp Arena 2:43 Tearful Miss Kentucky asks legislators to help kids with dyslexia 1:37 ‘Earthquake’: How quicksand works 1:54 ‘I know nothing more than you guys know.’ Calipari fields questions on Yahoo Sports report. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After his team’s 87-66 loss to Kentucky, Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin talked about the effort of UK’s PJ Washington and Jarred Vanderbilt. John Clayjclay@herald-leader.com

2. The difference that Jarred Vanderbilt and PJ Washington makes.

This was Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin after the game on Kentucky, “I think more than their shooting, their ability, especially PJ (Washington) and Jarred (Vanderbilt), the way they rebound the basketball. Keep balls alive. For those young guys, they’re relentless rebounders.”

Washington was credited with just five rebounds in 29 minutes, to go with 12 points, but the freshman forward had a way of keeping balls alive. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt continued his tear on the glass, collecting 15 boards in just 27 minutes. The freshman recorded his first collegiate double-double with 11 points to go with his boardwork.

My updated game story from Kentucky. Mizzou blown out by 22 points where Kassius Robertson was the only consistent offensive threat: https://t.co/HRixSI1oXI — Alex Schiffer (@TheSchiffMan) February 25, 2018

And if you are looking for a common thread in these wins over Alabama, at Arkansas and now Missouri, rebounding has played a big role. Kentucky bashed Bama 44-27 on the boards. It won the glass 46-29 at Arkansas. It ended up with a 36-32 advantage over Missouri, but for much of the night the margin was much higher. First half, UK outrebounded Missouri 19-11.

It was Vanderbilt’s third straight game of double-digit boards. He had 11 rebounds in 19 minutes against Alabama followed by 11 rebounds in 19 minutes at Arkansas. His 15 boards against the Tigers tied Nick Richards for the team’s season-high. Richards had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the Cats’ win over Fort Wayne back in November.

“PJ and Jarred stick out in my mind just with their movement and relentless effort,” said Martin. “I thought both those guys played great games.”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:38 Hamidou Diallo knew John Calipari had his back Pause 0:46 Quade Green on Cats' three straight wins: We're all together now 1:47 Kevin Knox on Yahoo Sports report: We're not here to talk about that 0:59 Cuonzo Martin: UK's bigs set the tone against Missouri 2:42 Photo slideshow: Kentucky routs Missouri for its third straight win 2:05 John Calipari says it just took awhile for UK to figure it out 0:45 Kentucky warms up ahead of hosting Missouri in Rupp Arena 2:43 Tearful Miss Kentucky asks legislators to help kids with dyslexia 1:37 ‘Earthquake’: How quicksand works 1:54 ‘I know nothing more than you guys know.’ Calipari fields questions on Yahoo Sports report. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kentucky Coach John Calipari talks to the media after UK’s 87-66 win over Missouri. John Clayjclay@herald-leader.com

3. Are these Cats clicking at just the right time?

The better question may be this: Can they keep it up? There are just two regular season games remaining — Ole Miss at home on Wednesday followed by the finale at Florida on Saturday. Currently 9-7 in the league, Kentucky has a shot to be 22-9 and 11-7 heading into the SEC Tournament in St. Louis.

Photo slideshow: Kentucky routs Missouri for its third straight win https://t.co/DHKLxnFJx7 — Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) February 25, 2018

The record doesn’t matter as much as the way the team is playing on the floor. Right now, the Cats appear to be playing with more confidence, especially on the offensive end. As Calipari pointed out after the game, there was a stretch where this team was struggling to get into the 60s. Now, UK put up 81 points on the Crimson Tide, 87 on the Razorbacks and now 87 on Mizzou.

Kentucky averaged a season-high 1.353 points per possession against the Tigers, its highest PPP since 1.402 against Texas A&M on Jan. 3 of the 2016-17 season. And Missouri has been known as one of the better defensive teams around.

“I’ll say it again, in March you’ve got to be able to score more than 60,” Calipari said. “You’ve got to be able to get 75, 80 on the boards against a good team because they may get the same on you because they’re a good team. We’re starting to play and figure it out and I’m proud of them.”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:38 Hamidou Diallo knew John Calipari had his back Pause 0:46 Quade Green on Cats' three straight wins: We're all together now 1:47 Kevin Knox on Yahoo Sports report: We're not here to talk about that 0:59 Cuonzo Martin: UK's bigs set the tone against Missouri 2:42 Photo slideshow: Kentucky routs Missouri for its third straight win 2:05 John Calipari says it just took awhile for UK to figure it out 0:45 Kentucky warms up ahead of hosting Missouri in Rupp Arena 2:43 Tearful Miss Kentucky asks legislators to help kids with dyslexia 1:37 ‘Earthquake’: How quicksand works 1:54 ‘I know nothing more than you guys know.’ Calipari fields questions on Yahoo Sports report. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kevin Knox had 21 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 14 and Kentucky made 10 three-pointers and shot 55 percent to blow out Missouri 87-66 on Saturday night in Rupp Arena in Lexington. Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com