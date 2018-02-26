No, Mick Cronin was not taking a shot at Kentucky (or Indiana or Louisville)

After his team’s 82-74 win over Tulsa on Sunday, Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin was asked a question he obviously did not care for, one about supposed slippage with regards to the Bearcats’ defensive effort.

“I don’t know what people expect,” Cronin said. “I’m allowed to answer you however I want and I’m going to give you a stat. Kentucky, Indiana and Louisville this year combined for 32 losses. Tell me how long it’s taken us to lose 32 games”

Cronin response to DEFENSE slipping the last few games: "I don't know what people expect. I'm allowed to answer you however I want and I'm going to give you a stat. Kentucky, Indiana and Louisville this year combined for 32 losses. Tell me how long it's taken us to lose 32 games" pic.twitter.com/MBv9ERvWQ3 — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) February 25, 2018

Fans of those schools, especially some Kentucky fans, interpreted the remark as a Cronin taking an unnecessary swipe at their school and took to social media to express outrage.

Apparently, some people don’t know a compliment when they hear one.

Why did Cronin point to Kentucky, Indiana and Louisville? Because they are tradition-rich programs who happen to be experiencing down seasons, at least by their high standards. Kentucky is 20-9. Indiana is 16-14. Louisville is 19-10. None of the three is ranked.

Referencing 3 historically great programs to say "hey everybody has a bad year, so our fans should be happy when we're having a really good one." If that offends fans of those programs, or his, then that's on them. https://t.co/cvZKWKciUr — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) February 26, 2018

Cronin’s point: Even the best programs can struggle. Why was the questioner nit-picking a Cincinnati team that is 25-4 overrall, 14-2 in the American Athletic Conference and ranked No. 11 in the latest AP poll?

You can object to Cronin’s irritable response to a legitimate question. You can say his answer was a little weird. It was not, however, a shot at the Cats or the Hoosiers or the Cards.

His point is three of best, most prestigious programs have many Ls so why duz he get stuff for team struggling for 24 mins in a league game? https://t.co/OiwhDKF3ar — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) February 26, 2018

By the way, UK, IU and Louisville have a combined 33 losses, not 32. Cincinnati has lost a combined 32 games over its last four years, though Cronin’s comparison is more apples to oranges than apples to apples.