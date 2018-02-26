Numbers prove Jarred Vanderbilt is a beast on the boards

In case you had not noticed, Jarred Vanderbilt is a rather robust rebounder.
Despite playing limited minutes since his return from a pre-season foot injury, Kentucky’s freshman forward has posted double-digit rebound numbers in four of his 12 games. That includes Saturday, when Vanderbilt posted his first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds in a season-high 27 minutes as the Cats drummed visiting Missouri 87-66. That helped earn him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
So far, Vanderbilt is averaging 7.1 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. How would that figure out to a 40-minute game? Where would that rank against other terrific rebounders -- and there have been more than a few -- in the John Calipari Era? And who else has had 15-or-more rebounds in a game under Calipari at UK?
We have the answers in the charts below. Key to the first chart: MP is minutes played; O is offensive rebounds; D is defensive rebounds; TR is total rebounds; RPM is rebounds per minute; P40 is rebounds per 40 minutes.
Never miss a local story.
As you can see, Vanderbilt is on a historic pace.
And speaking of numbers, my H-L colleague Ben Roberts has some more crazy Kentucky basketball numbers in this post.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky rebounders, per 40 minutes, under John Calipari
Season
Player
MP
O
D
TR
RPM
P40
2017-18
Jarred Vanderbilt
197
39
54
93
0.47
18.88
2009-10
DeMarcus Cousins
893
156
220
376
0.42
16.84
2013-14
Julius Randle
1233
140
277
417
0.34
13.53
2016-17
Isaac Humphries
315
51
55
106
0.34
13.46
2011-12
Anthony Davis
1281
119
296
415
0.32
12.96
2014-15
Karl-Anthony Towns
822
92
169
261
0.32
12.70
2017-18
Nick Richards
475
48
97
145
0.31
12.21
2010-11
Josh Harrellson
1083
140
189
329
0.30
12.15
2012-13
Nerlens Noel
765
65
162
227
0.30
11.87
2014-15
Dakari Johnson
635
67
112
179
0.28
11.28
2010-11
Terrence Jones
1196
92
244
336
0.28
11.24
2013-14
Dakari Johnson
550
79
75
154
0.28
11.20
2015-16
Marcus Lee
785
87
129
216
0.28
11.01
2016-17
Wenyen Gabriel
676
61
123
184
0.27
10.89
2015-16
Isaac Humphries
210
20
36
56
0.27
10.67
2016-17
Bam Adebayo
1145
118
186
304
0.27
10.62
2012-13
Willie Cauley-Stein
683
67
112
179
0.26
10.48
2013-14
Willie Cauley-Stein
880
94
131
225
0.26
10.23
2015-16
Alex Poythress
732
55
132
187
0.26
10.22
UK 15-or-more rebounds in a game under Calipari
Date
Opponent
Player
MP
O
D
TR
12/31/11
Louisville
Gilchrist
39
6
13
19
3/17/17
vsNorthern Kentucky (ncaa)
Adebayo
37
6
12
18
12/17/11
UTC
Davis
30
5
13
18
1/2/10
Louisville
Cousins
26
4
14
18
11/21/09
Rider
Patterson
34
9
9
18
11/19/09
Sam Houston
Cousins
27
8
10
18
12/8/10
vsNotre Dame
Jones
38
2
15
17
11/23/10
vsWashington
Jones
36
4
13
17
1/14/17
Auburn
Gabriel
29
5
11
16
3/14/14
vsLSU (sec)
Randle
31
6
10
16
12/1/12
Baylor
Noel
31
7
9
16
4/2/12
vsKansas(ncaa)
Davis
36
4
12
16
1/3/12
UALR
Davis
36
4
12
16
2/24/18
Missouri
Vanderbilt
27
3
12
15
11/22/17
Fort Wayne
Richards
26
5
10
15
2/25/17
Florida
Adebayo
35
6
9
15
2/21/17
@Missouri
Adebayo
35
4
11
15
3/21/14
vsKansas St (ncaa)
Randle
35
3
12
15
3/1/14
@S Carolina
Randle
33
4
11
15
2/22/14
LSU
Randle
37
7
8
15
11/25/13
Cleveland St
Randle
38
7
8
15
11/17/13
Robert Morris
Randle
28
5
10
15
11/8/13
UNC-Asheville
Randle
26
5
10
15
12/1/11
St. John's
Davis
32
7
8
15
4/2/11
vsConnecticut
Jones
38
4
11
15
3/13/10
vsTennessee
Cousins
26
6
9
15
Comments