Numbers prove Jarred Vanderbilt is a beast on the boards

In case you had not noticed, Jarred Vanderbilt is a rather robust rebounder.

Despite playing limited minutes since his return from a pre-season foot injury, Kentucky’s freshman forward has posted double-digit rebound numbers in four of his 12 games. That includes Saturday, when Vanderbilt posted his first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds in a season-high 27 minutes as the Cats drummed visiting Missouri 87-66. That helped earn him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

So far, Vanderbilt is averaging 7.1 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. How would that figure out to a 40-minute game? Where would that rank against other terrific rebounders -- and there have been more than a few -- in the John Calipari Era? And who else has had 15-or-more rebounds in a game under Calipari at UK?

We have the answers in the charts below. Key to the first chart: MP is minutes played; O is offensive rebounds; D is defensive rebounds; TR is total rebounds; RPM is rebounds per minute; P40 is rebounds per 40 minutes.

As you can see, Vanderbilt is on a historic pace.

And speaking of numbers, my H-L colleague Ben Roberts has some more crazy Kentucky basketball numbers in this post.

Kentucky rebounders, per 40 minutes, under John Calipari Season Player MP O D TR RPM P40 2017-18 Jarred Vanderbilt 197 39 54 93 0.47 18.88 2009-10 DeMarcus Cousins 893 156 220 376 0.42 16.84 2013-14 Julius Randle 1233 140 277 417 0.34 13.53 2016-17 Isaac Humphries 315 51 55 106 0.34 13.46 2011-12 Anthony Davis 1281 119 296 415 0.32 12.96 2014-15 Karl-Anthony Towns 822 92 169 261 0.32 12.70 2017-18 Nick Richards 475 48 97 145 0.31 12.21 2010-11 Josh Harrellson 1083 140 189 329 0.30 12.15 2012-13 Nerlens Noel 765 65 162 227 0.30 11.87 2014-15 Dakari Johnson 635 67 112 179 0.28 11.28 2010-11 Terrence Jones 1196 92 244 336 0.28 11.24 2013-14 Dakari Johnson 550 79 75 154 0.28 11.20 2015-16 Marcus Lee 785 87 129 216 0.28 11.01 2016-17 Wenyen Gabriel 676 61 123 184 0.27 10.89 2015-16 Isaac Humphries 210 20 36 56 0.27 10.67 2016-17 Bam Adebayo 1145 118 186 304 0.27 10.62 2012-13 Willie Cauley-Stein 683 67 112 179 0.26 10.48 2013-14 Willie Cauley-Stein 880 94 131 225 0.26 10.23 2015-16 Alex Poythress 732 55 132 187 0.26 10.22