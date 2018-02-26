Kentucky forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) jumped for a rebound past Missouri forward Kevin Puryear (24) during their game Saturday in Rupp Arena. UK beat the Tigers 87-66 as Vanderbilt scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Numbers prove Jarred Vanderbilt is a beast on the boards

By John Clay

February 26, 2018 03:06 PM

In case you had not noticed, Jarred Vanderbilt is a rather robust rebounder.

Despite playing limited minutes since his return from a pre-season foot injury, Kentucky’s freshman forward has posted double-digit rebound numbers in four of his 12 games. That includes Saturday, when Vanderbilt posted his first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds in a season-high 27 minutes as the Cats drummed visiting Missouri 87-66. That helped earn him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

So far, Vanderbilt is averaging 7.1 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. How would that figure out to a 40-minute game? Where would that rank against other terrific rebounders -- and there have been more than a few -- in the John Calipari Era? And who else has had 15-or-more rebounds in a game under Calipari at UK?

We have the answers in the charts below. Key to the first chart: MP is minutes played; O is offensive rebounds; D is defensive rebounds; TR is total rebounds; RPM is rebounds per minute; P40 is rebounds per 40 minutes.

As you can see, Vanderbilt is on a historic pace.

And speaking of numbers, my H-L colleague Ben Roberts has some more crazy Kentucky basketball numbers in this post.

Kentucky rebounders, per 40 minutes, under John Calipari

Season

Player

MP

O

D

TR

RPM

P40

2017-18

Jarred Vanderbilt

197

39

54

93

0.47

18.88

2009-10

DeMarcus Cousins

893

156

220

376

0.42

16.84

2013-14

Julius Randle

1233

140

277

417

0.34

13.53

2016-17

Isaac Humphries

315

51

55

106

0.34

13.46

2011-12

Anthony Davis

1281

119

296

415

0.32

12.96

2014-15

Karl-Anthony Towns

822

92

169

261

0.32

12.70

2017-18

Nick Richards

475

48

97

145

0.31

12.21

2010-11

Josh Harrellson

1083

140

189

329

0.30

12.15

2012-13

Nerlens Noel

765

65

162

227

0.30

11.87

2014-15

Dakari Johnson

635

67

112

179

0.28

11.28

2010-11

Terrence Jones

1196

92

244

336

0.28

11.24

2013-14

Dakari Johnson

550

79

75

154

0.28

11.20

2015-16

Marcus Lee

785

87

129

216

0.28

11.01

2016-17

Wenyen Gabriel

676

61

123

184

0.27

10.89

2015-16

Isaac Humphries

210

20

36

56

0.27

10.67

2016-17

Bam Adebayo

1145

118

186

304

0.27

10.62

2012-13

Willie Cauley-Stein

683

67

112

179

0.26

10.48

2013-14

Willie Cauley-Stein

880

94

131

225

0.26

10.23

2015-16

Alex Poythress

732

55

132

187

0.26

10.22

UK 15-or-more rebounds in a game under Calipari

Date

Opponent

Player

MP

O

D

TR

12/31/11

Louisville

Gilchrist

39

6

13

19

3/17/17

vsNorthern Kentucky (ncaa)

Adebayo

37

6

12

18

12/17/11

UTC

Davis

30

5

13

18

1/2/10

Louisville

Cousins

26

4

14

18

11/21/09

Rider

Patterson

34

9

9

18

11/19/09

Sam Houston

Cousins

27

8

10

18

12/8/10

vsNotre Dame

Jones

38

2

15

17

11/23/10

vsWashington

Jones

36

4

13

17

1/14/17

Auburn

Gabriel

29

5

11

16

3/14/14

vsLSU (sec)

Randle

31

6

10

16

12/1/12

Baylor

Noel

31

7

9

16

4/2/12

vsKansas(ncaa)

Davis

36

4

12

16

1/3/12

UALR

Davis

36

4

12

16

2/24/18

Missouri

Vanderbilt

27

3

12

15

11/22/17

Fort Wayne

Richards

26

5

10

15

2/25/17

Florida

Adebayo

35

6

9

15

2/21/17

@Missouri

Adebayo

35

4

11

15

3/21/14

vsKansas St (ncaa)

Randle

35

3

12

15

3/1/14

@S Carolina

Randle

33

4

11

15

2/22/14

LSU

Randle

37

7

8

15

11/25/13

Cleveland St

Randle

38

7

8

15

11/17/13

Robert Morris

Randle

28

5

10

15

11/8/13

UNC-Asheville

Randle

26

5

10

15

12/1/11

St. John's

Davis

32

7

8

15

4/2/11

vsConnecticut

Jones

38

4

11

15

3/13/10

vsTennessee

Cousins

26

6

9

15

