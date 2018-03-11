Kentucky needs a win over Tennessee for boost heading into Big Dance

As John Calipari says, the outcome won’t mean much when it comes to Sunday night’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show on TBS, but Kentucky would benefit from beating Tennessee in the SEC Tournament title game.

Confidence is the reason. Tennessee swept the Cats this season, winning both regular-season games for the first time since the 1998-99 season. The Vols overcame an eight point halftime deficit to beat UK 76-65 in Knoxville in January, then edged Kentucky 61-59 at Rupp Arena in February.

A third straight loss to the Vols could sap the confidence Calipari’s young club has earned here in St. Louis. As the No. 4 seed, it played lock-down defense to beat Georgia 62-49 on Friday. Then Saturday it rode Wenyen Gabriel’s spectacular shooting show -- the sophomore was a perfect seven-of-seven from three-point range -- to an 86-63 smashing of Alabama.

True, Georgia was the tournament’s No. 12 seed, playing its third game in three days. Its coach, Mark Fox, was fired Saturday. True, Alabama was the No. 9 seed, playing its third game in three days.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

But coming off an 80-67 loss in the regular season finale at Florida last Saturday, and playing without the services of ace rebounder Jarred Vanderbilt, Kentucky brought plenty of doubts to the conference tournament. Many of those have been alleviated.

Beating Tennessee won’t be easy, however. The Vols tied with Auburn for the conference regular season title. As the No. 2 seed in the tournament, they edged Mississippi State 62-59 on Friday before thrashing Arkansas 84-66 on Saturday.

The Vols shot 57.1 percent from the floor against the Razorbacks. Rick Barnes’ team made 11 of its first 12 shots. It connected on 11 of 17 three-pointers and went 17-of-20 from the foul line.

“First half,” said Barnes, “we arguably played the best basketball we have all year.”

Jordan Bone, a 6-foot-1 freshman guard, made all seven of his shots in the first half on the way to 17 points. He finished with 19. Teammate James Daniel was three-of-four from three.

To finally beat the Vols, Kentucky must first take care of the basketball. The Cats committed 16 turnovers in the game in Knoxville and 15 in the game in Rupp, compared to just seven assists.

Kentucky has done a much better job of taking care of the basketball in this tournament. It committed a season-low five turnovers in the win over Georgia and 10 against Alabama, compared to 20 assists.

The Cats will also have to do a better job on the boards. They were outrebounded by Tennessee in both regular season games. UK’s hot shooting Saturday (64.3 percent) disguised the fact the team had just one offensive rebound in 19 opportunities for an offensive rebound percentage of 5.3 percent, by far the lowest in the Calipari era.

Having won six of its last seven, Kentucky has climbed to 19th in the latest kenpom ratings. UK is now 32nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Tennessee is 11th in the kenpom ratings. The Vols are ranked 41st on offense, but third on defense. Only No. 1-ranked Virginia and Cincinnati have better adjusted defensive efficiency ratings.

So, knocking off Tennessee will be a tough task for the Cats. A win, however, would provide quite a boost heading into the Big Dance.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 199 Relive the excitement with our 50 best photos of the Wildcats' regular season Pause 195 Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title 51 Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world' 50 Kevin Knox: We’re playing our season best right now 54 Multiple angles, slow motion of Capital Plaza Tower implosion 67 Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic 58 The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti 20 Capital Tower comes down 63 Kentucky warms up for the SEC Tournament finals 42 Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wenyen Gabriel shot 7-for-7 on threes and matched his career high with 23 points, sending Kentucky past Collin Sexton and Alabama 86-63 Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals. Alex Slitzaslitz@herald-leader.com

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 199 Relive the excitement with our 50 best photos of the Wildcats' regular season Pause 195 Photo slideshow: Kentucky tops Vols for fourth straight SEC tourney title 51 Wenyen Gabriel is feeling the love from the 'best fans in the world' 50 Kevin Knox: We’re playing our season best right now 54 Multiple angles, slow motion of Capital Plaza Tower implosion 67 Sacha Killeya-Jones on his key follow jam: That was epic 58 The SEC Tournament MVP isn't a big fan of confetti 20 Capital Tower comes down 63 Kentucky warms up for the SEC Tournament finals 42 Kevin Knox: For UK to succeed, it starts with stops on defense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kentucky forward Kevin Knox talks about the defense after UK’s 86-63 win over Alabama in the SEC Tournament. John Clayjclay@herald-leader.com