6 things to do this weekend in Lexington

WWE Summerslam Heatwave Tour
Dolph Ziggler, Roman Reigns, and other WWE superstars will face off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday21 at Rupp Arena. Tickets are $18.50 to $108.50. Rupparena.com.
‘The Gift of Color: Henry Lawrence Faulkner’
An exhibition of original Henry Faulkner giclée prints opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning. Images from John Hockensmith’s book, “The Gift of Color: Henry Lawrence Faulkner,” provide a visual overview of the evolution of Faulkner as an artist. The evening will include live music by Warren Byrom and hors d’oeuvres by Savoureux. Carnegiecenterlex.org.
▪The event is part of Lexington Gallery Hop, with more than 50 venues open to visitors 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Visit Galleryhoplex.com, for more information, and see our story about another exhibit on Page 5.
Keeneland Concours d’Elegance
Goose your auto avarice this weeken perusing more than 130 collector vehicles on the grounds of Keeneland Race Course from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, free for ages 11 and younger. Keenelandconcours.com.
Broadstone Books 15th Anniversary Party
Brier Books at 319 South Ashland Avenue will celebrate with a day of readings from local authors from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The schedule includes Sheila Bucy Potter, Jeffrey Suchanek, and Vickie Cimprich. Brierbooks.com.
Chris Redd
During his time as a“Saturday Night Live” cast member, Redd has portrayed Kanye West, Louis Farrakhan, and Lil Wayne and others. This weekend he brings his stand-up act to Comedy Off Broadway. Shows are 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 to $20. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Dive-In Movie: ‘Finding Dory’
While perfecting your backstroke you can take in a movie from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Shillito Pool at 300 West Reynolds Road. The kid-friendly flick is the animated tale featuring the voice of Ellen DeGeneres as the forgetful blue tang fish. Bring your own single-person float. Admission is $1, free for ages 15 and younger. Lexingtonky.gov.
