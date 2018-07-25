6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

Asbury University Faith & Family Night
Mount Sterling’s own 7eventh Time Down, a Christian rock band behind the radio hit single “God Is on the Move” will perform on Saturday after the Legends vs. Rome Braves game at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Pregame activities start at 6 p.m., first pitch is at 6:35 p.m., followed by fireworks and the concert. Tickets are $10 to $40. Lexingtonlegends.com.
‘Unnecessary Farce’
Two undercover cops attempt to catch an embezzling mayor at an economy hotel room but there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s watching the videotape, and who’s taken the money in this comedy presented by Pioneer Playhouse in Danville. Performances are 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Aug. 4. Dinner is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 for the show, $32 for dinner and the show for adults; $10 for the show, $17 for dinner and the show for ages 12 and younger. Pioneerplayhouse.com.
Fourth Friday
It’s a busy night of art at the Loudoun House from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with the closing reception for the exhibit “Altered Views,” and the Community Supported Art launch party. CSA offers new works from local artists to patrons seeking original art. The Lexington Philharmonic will perform a mini-concert and food and drinks by Sweet LiLu’s will be served. Admission is $5. Lexingtonartleague.org.
Night Sky Tour
Explore the night sky with guidance from Dan Price, NASA Solar System Ambassador, through large telescopes at Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort from 9 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. You can even capture a photo of the moon through a telescope on your smart phone. No need to register. Admission is a $10 donation per group or couple. Josephinesculpturepark.org.
Lee-Rivers Duo
Central Christian Church will host a free recital including works by Schumann and Beethoven, at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Cellist Jonathan Lee has performed in some of the major concert halls of the world including the Kennedy Center and Sydney Opera House. In addition to her solo career, pianist Sandra Rivers has partnered with many of the world’s leading soloists including Itzhak Perlman and Kathleen Battle. Centralchristianlex.org.
JoAnna James and Friends
Singer, songwriter JoAnna James will play originals and soul covers in an intimate show 7:30 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church Chapel. Joining her will be Lee Carroll on piano, Anna Hess on violin, Richard Young on bass, and Maggie Landers, background vocals. Tickets are $15 at Eventbrite.com.
