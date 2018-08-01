Pointe shoes and tutus optional: Ballet is back at Woodland Park

Ballet Under the Stars brings dance to the outdoors at Woodland Park Thursday through Sunday. Young dancers from area schools will perform the pre-show production of “The Wizard of Oz” at 8 p.m. Main curtain, featuring professionals from Kentucky Ballet Theatre, begins at 9 p.m.
Bring a chair or blanket for seating and pack a picnic dinner, or food vendors will be on site. Admission is $6, free for ages 3 and younger.
Young dance fans from 3 to 8 years old may don their most glamorous attire and join the fun at a special Wizard of Oz tea party at 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and take a picture with characters from the pre-show. Tickets are $16 per child and include admission to Ballet Under the Stars. Register online for the parties at Parks.lexingtonky.gov.
Chris Kattan
Known for quirky characters such as Mango and Mr. Peepers as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” the comedian and actor brings his stand-up act to Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $18 to $25. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Shaker Village Craft Fair
More than 80 vendors will offer soaps, jewelry, baskets, ceramics, art, and Shaker reproductions at the 22nd annual Craft Fair at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will be live music throughout the day and local food trucks will be on site. New to the fair this year is a Kentucky Appalachian Artisans booth representing the works of artists from Eastern Kentucky.
The Kentucky Proud booth will showcase more than 25 food vendors.Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 12, and free for ages 5 and younger and includes access to all daily activities at Shaker Village. Shakervillageky.org.
The Night Market
Start with food and drink vendors, add live music with a mix of local businesses, and you have a party. This pop-up street festival is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday along the 700 block of Bryan Avenue. Facebook.com/thenightmarket.
Fountain Films on Friday: ‘Clueless’
Cher and the gang navigate the high school social scene in this 1995 comedy starring Alicia Silverstone. The free outdoor screening starts at dusk on Friday at Triangle Park. Downtownlex.com.
‘Paper Works - works on paper’
Award winners of the national juried art competition will be revealed at a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at M.S. Rezny Studio & Gallery. Artists from across the United States submitted more than 400 works for consideration for the show on view through Aug. 31. Msrezny.com.
