It’s a tough world for a teen. These young women tell you about it in The Girl Project.

It’s a challenging time to be a teenage girl in America. The Girl Project lets young women share their insights on timely topics such as school violence, youth activism and women’s empowerment. Girls work with guest artists from across the United States to create unique works in movement, comedy and spoken word .
Amanda Gookin, who founded The Forward Music Project, will perform at Thursday’s opening night. Lexington singer songwriter, Danae Winters, will perform an original song during a movement piece performed by the young women.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Transylvania University Lucille Little Theatre. Friday is a pay-what-you-can show. Tickets for other performances are $15 for adults, $10 for students. Performances are rated PG-13. Woodfordtheatre.com. 859-873-0648.
‘Living on Love’
Pioneer Playhouse in Danville finishes out its regular season with a comedy about an opera singer and her explosive maestro husband whose relationship takes a hit when they each hire a writer to pen their autobiographies. Shows are 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Aug. 18. Dinner is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 for the show, $32 for dinner and the show for adults; $10 for the show, $17 for dinner and the show for ages 12 and younger. Pioneerplayhouse.com.
Fairway Flicks: ‘Happy Gilmore’
Tee up for a free outdoor screening Saturday at Gay Brewer Jr. Golf Course at Picadome. This week’s feature is the 1996 comedy starring Adam Sandler as a talented but troubled golfer. Pre-show activities including putting challenges, closest to the pin and foot golf, start at 7 p.m. The movie begins at dark. Admission is $3 for ages 13 and older. Lexingtonky.gov.
Lakeside Live: Hits From Across the Pond
There’s a British Invasion going on at Lakeside Live at The Mall at Lexington Green this weekend. The WannaBeatles will perform the music of The Beatles from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, The Twiggenburys will play your favorite British hits from 7 to 10 p.m. Both evenings are free, just grab a seat by the water or bring a lawn chair. Food and drinks will be available at mall restaurants. Lexgreenlakeside.com.
Summer Nights in Suburbia: Bruce Lewis
The series of free outdoor continues, 7 p.m. Friday at Moondance Amphitheater. Bring a lawn chair for seating and pack a picnic dinner. Lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia.
Stargazing
Explore binary stars, nebulae and planets of the night sky 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary. The Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy club will set up Dobson and Refractor telescopes for visitors or use your own telescope. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. Lexingtonky.gov/raven-run-nature-sanctuary.
