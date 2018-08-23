WLEX reporter Lee Cruse headlines this comedy show

WLEX-TV reporter Lee Cruse and his KY All-Star Comedy Tour including Comedy Off Broadway’s Scott Wilson, will close out the season at Pioneer Playhouse in Danville. Shows are 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, an optional barbecue dinner is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 for the show only, $34 for dinner and the show. 859-236-2747. Pioneerplayhouse.com.
Sgt. Pepper’s Bike Prom
Last weekend’s bike prom was postponed due to rain. But all the fun is back on from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Living Arts & Science Center. Dress your “Fab Four best” and bike around town for treats along the way including prom-themed games, prom photos, refreshments, trivia, glam stations and a prom survival kit. $15. 859-252-5222. Lasclex.org.
Jay Pharoah
The former Saturday Night Live cast member known for his impressions of Barack Obama and Kanye West, headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 to $25. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Jewish Food Festival
If the mention of homemade baba ghanoush and hummus makes your mouth water, then you’ll want to head over to this annual event from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Temple Adath Israel.
This year’s menu will feature Sephardic Jewish dishes from Spain, Portugal, North Africa, and the Middle East. New items will include keftes garaz, Syrian meatballs in a sweet and sour cherry sauce; and a platter including matbucha, a spicy spread of tomatoes and roasted peppers; hummus, and baba ghanoush. Baked goods such as almendrados, Spanish almond cookies; and challah breads will also be available. Tickets for sampling are $20 for adults, children 12 and younger can share an adult ticket. Items from the bake shop are sold separately. Facebook.com.
Chevy Chase Street Fair
Enjoy a summer afternoon at this annual event featuring open-air shopping, food vendors, and children’s activities. It’s 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday along the 800 block of Euclid Avenue. Facebook.com.
Summer Nights in Suburbia: Bendigo Fletcher
The series of free outdoor concerts continues 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Moondance Amphitheater. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Food trucks will be on site. Lexingtonky.gov.
