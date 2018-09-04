From Roots & Heritage to the Woolly Worm: Kentucky fall festivals you don’t want to miss

Kentuckians love to celebrate, especially in the Fall, when communities across the state honor the many things that make Kentucky special.
Bardstown hosts the Kentucky Bourbon Festival featuring bourbon tastings, distillery tours and occasional celebrity sightings. At the World Chicken Festival in London they’ll fry up meals in the world’s largest stainless steel pan. Thousands of pounds of country ham are served at Ham Days in Marion County.
Explore Lexington’s cultural diversity at the Roots & Heritage Festival, Festival Latino de Lexington, and Japan Festival.
Looking for unique art? The St. James Court Art Show in Louisville features hundreds of vendors, while the Waveland Art Fair at Waveland State Historic Site includes tours of the home and grounds.
As we write this, fall fest season is already in full swing. Make the most of it with this list of events around the commonwealth.
Fraley Festival of Traditional Music. Sept. 5-8. Carter Cave State Resort Park, Olive Hill. $4-$10. Fraleyfestival.com.
Christ the King Oktoberfest. Sept. 7-8. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. Live music, games, food, drink. Ctkoktoberfest.com.
Kentucky State BBQ Festival. Sept. 7-9. Wilderness Trail Distillery, Danville. Food, drink, live music. $5, three-day admission $10, free for ages 10 and younger. Kybbqfestival.com.
Roots & Heritage Festival. Sept. 7-9. Elm Tree Ln. area near the Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. Heritage parade, crafts, food, live music, children’s activities. Rootsfestky.com.
Festival of the Horse. Sept. 7-9. Downtown Georgetown. A celebration of the role of the horse in the Bluegrass. Festivalofthehorse.org.
MainStrasse Village Oktoberfest. Sept. 7-9. MainStrasse Village, Covington. Beer, traditional German food, live music. Mainstrasse.org.
Fall Heritage Festival. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Homeplace on Green River, Campbellsville. Food, colonial re-enactors, petting farm. $10 per vehicle parking fee. Homeplacefarmky.org.
Millville Hillbilly Daze. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8. Millville Community Center, 6715 McCracken Pk., Frankfort. Facebook.com.
Japan Festival. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse, 120 N. Limestone. Cultural food, music, games, displays. Jask.org.
Greenbo Grass Bluegrass Festival. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 8. Greenbo State Resort Park, Greenup. Live music. Free. Parks.ky.gov.
Waveland Art Fair. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9. Waveland State Historic Site, 225 Waveland Museum Ln. Live music, food trucks, local brews, folk artists. $5 adults, which includes tours of the home and grounds; free for ages 11 and younger. Parks.ky.gov.
Apple Festival. Sept. 8-9. Evans Orchard, Georgetown. Live music, crafts, apple picking. Facebook.com/evansorchard.
Josephine Sculpture Park Fall Arts Festival. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 9. Josephine Sculpture Park, Frankfort. Art demonstrations, workshops. Parking $5 per vehicle. Josephinesculpturepark.org.
Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival. Sept. 11-15. 3715 U.S. 60 East, Morehead. Live Bluegrass music. $20-$50 daily general admission. Poppymountainbluegrass.com.
Kentucky Bourbon Festival. Sept. 12-16. Bardstown. Bourbon tasting, distillery tours, food, music. Kybourbonfestival.com.
Jefferson Street Soiree. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 12. Jefferson St. from Short St. to Maryland Ave. Food and drink from local venues, live music. Cash only. Jeffersonstreetsoiree.com.
Festival Latino de Lexington. 5-11 p.m. Sept. 14, 4-11 p.m. Sept. 15. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse, 120 N. Limestone. Live music, dance, arts, and Latino cuisine. Lexingtonky.gov/festival-latino-de-lexington.
Fort Harrod Jazz Festival. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 15, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 16. Old Fort Harrod State Park, Harrodsburg. Live music, food, beer, art. Ftharrodjazzfest.com.
Cow Days. Sept. 14, 15. Downtown Greensburg. Food, crafts. Greensburgcowdays.com.
Morehead Arts & Eats Festival. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Downtown Morehead. Local arts and crafts, food. Moreheadtourism.com.
Midway Fall Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15, 16. Downtown Midway. Cornmeal and sorghum grinding, crafts, food vendors, music. Midwayfallfestival.com.
St. Andrew Heritage Festival. Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 15, noon-5 p.m. Sept. 16. St. Andrew Orthodox Church, 1136 Higbee Mill Rd. Middle Eastern and Eastern European foods, dance, and music. Eventbrite.com.
Simon Kenton Festival. Sept. 15, 16. Old Washington Historic Village, Maysville. Historic re-enactors, live music, food. Cityofmaysville.com/simon-kenton-festival.
Sweet Owen Day Fall Festival. Sept. 15, 16. Downtown Owenton. Live music, food, crafts. Facebook.com.
Black Gold Festival. Sept. 20-22. Downtown Hazard. Parade, crafts, music, food. Blackgoldfestival.com.
Spoonbread Festival. Sept. 21-23. Memorial Park and Berea Community School, Berea. Hot air balloon glow, parade, spoonbread eating contest. Spoonbreadfestival.com.
Appalachian Heritage Music Festival. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 21-22. Pine Mountain State Resort Park, Pineville. Live music, workshops for guitar, dulcimer, banjo. Parks.ky.gov.
Hatfield-McCoy Heritage Days. Sept. 21-23. Downtown Pikeville. Live music, food, arm wresting. Tourpikecounty.com.
HarvestFest. 4-10 p.m. Sept. 22. Downtown Danville. Live music, food. Danvillekentucky.com/event/harvestfest.
Casey County Apple Festival. Sept. 27-29. Downtown Liberty. World’s Largest Apple Pie, vendors, live music including a concert by Walker Montgomery at 9 p.m. Fri. Caseycountyapplefestival.org.
World Chicken Festival. Sept. 27-30. Downtown London. World’s largest stainless steel skillet, fried chicken, live music, crafts. Chickenfestival.com.
Morgan County Sorghum Festival. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 28, 29; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30. Downtown West Liberty. Sorghum making, parade, food, crafts. Morgancountysorghumfestival.com.
Marion County Country Ham Days. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 28; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 29; 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 30. Downtown Lebanon. Country ham breakfast; Pigasus Parade on Sat.; hot air balloons. Hamdays.com.
Cave Run Storytelling Festival. Sept. 28-29. Twin Knobs Campground, Morehead. Daily admission $6-$25. Fri., Sat. evening performances $5-$10. Full weekend $10-$45. Caverunstoryfest.org.
Anderson County Burgoo Festival. Sept. 28-30. Downtown Lawrenceburg. Food, music, crafts. Kentuckyburgoo.com.
Wayne County Heritage Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29. Mill Springs, Wayne Co. Historic gristmill, animals, artists, music. Waynecountykentuckyhistoricalsociety.org.
HarvestFest. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29-30. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, Harrodsburg. Hayrides, honey, breads, jams, live music. Included in village admission: $14, $10 seniors, $7 ages 6-12. Shakervillageky.org.
St. James Court Art Show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 5, 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7. St. James and Belgravia courts, Louisville. More than 700 artists, food, music. Free admission. Stjamescourtartshow.com.
Kentucky Wool Festival. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. . 5, 6; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 7. Falmouth. Sheep shearing, herding, food, crafts. $5. Kywoolfest.org.
Kentucky Apple Festival. Oct. 5, 6. Downtown Paintsville. Fried apple pies, music, crafts. Kyapplefest.org.
Paint Lick Village Fest. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 6. Downtown Paint Lick. Fried apple pies, Music, food, car show. Kentuckytourism.com/paint-lick-village-fest-2018.
Hoptoberfest. 2-7 Oct. 6. East Kentucky Expo Center, Pikeville. Craft beers from around the world. $10-$50. Hoptoberfestky.com.
Washington County Sorghum Festival. Oct. 6-7. Downtown Springfield. Sorghum Shuffle 5K, food, live music. Springfieldkychamber.com/sorghum-festival.
Lincoln Days. Oct. 6-7. Downtown Hodgenville. Lincoln and Mary Todd look-alike contest, parade, food, music. Lincolndays.org.
Battle of Perryville Commemoration. Oct. 6-7. Perryville Battlefield, Perryville. $7-$10 general admission. Perryvillebattlefield.org.
Garvin Gate Blues Festival. Oct. 12-13. Oak St. and Garvin Place, Louisville. Live music on two stages, food and craft vendors. Free admission. Garvingatebluesfestival.com.
Mount Sterling Court Days. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12-15. Downtown Mount Sterling. More than 1,000 vendors, guns, knives, antiques. Mtsterlingcourtdays.com.
Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Fall Festival. 4-11 p.m. Oct. 12, 13. Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish, 601 Hill N Dale Dr. Music, food, drinks. Maryqueenschool.org/mqhr-fall-festival.
Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Oct. 12-13. Downtown Cadiz. Food, crafts, music. Hamfestival.com.
Harrodsburg Oktoberfest. Oct. 12-14. Downtown Harrodsburg. Arts, beer, music, food. Artscouncilofmercer.com/oktoberfest.
South Elkhorn Christian Church Fall Festival. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13. 4343 Harrodsburg Rd. More than 150 craft booths, baked goods, food vendors. Southelkhorncc.org.
Kentucky Guild of Artists & Craftsmen Fall Fair. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14. Indian Fort Theatre, Berea. $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Kyguild.org.
Bardstown Arts, Crafts & Antiques Fair. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14. Downtown Bardstown. Art, antiques, food, music. Bardstownmainstreet.com/arts-and-crafts-fair.
Secretariat Festival. Oct. 13-14. Saturday events at The Thoroughbred Center, 3380 Paris Pk. Sunday events at Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Rd. Tours, Secretariat merchandise. Secretariat.com.
Salt Festival. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19. Big Bone Lick State Historic Site, Union. Demonstrations of pioneer traditions, food, crafts. Parks.ky.gov.
Lee County Woolly Worm Festival. Oct. 19-21. Downtown Beattyville. Food, crafts, woolly worm races, parade. Heartofthekentuckyriver.com/woollywormfestival.
