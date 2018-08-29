Dock diving is one of the events at the Bluegrass Classic Dog Show going on throgh Monday at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena.
Dogs strut their stuff at this annual competition

By Harriett Hendren

August 29, 2018 08:48 AM

Bluegrass Classic Dog Shows

More than 1,000 dogs representing 160 AKC-recognized breeds will show their stuff in the ring 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena. Watch canine athletes show off their water skills in the daily Dock Diving competition. Get a closer look at a variety of dogs and talk to handlers and owners at the family-friendly Meet the Breeds event on Saturday. Daily admission is $7 per carload, parking is $5. Bgclassic.org.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

Closing out its summer park season, the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra celebrates with a free concert of showpiece overtures from Broadway’s Golden Age, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Devou Park Amphitheater in Covington. Pieces will include melodies from “Show Boat,” “South Pacific,” “Damn Yankees,” and “My Fair Lady.” Kyso.org.

Ashland Jazz on the Lawn

Relax on the back lawn of Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate and enjoy a free afternoon of music by C the Beat under the direction of Lee Carroll from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, and picnics are welcome. The estate’s Ginkgo Tree Café is offering a pre-ordered dinner box for $12. Call 859-266-8581 to place your order. Grab n’ go options from the Café will include grilled hot dogs, chips and gazpacho and hummus with pita. Sav’s Chill Truck will be on site. Parking on the grounds is $5. The rain date is Monday. Henryclay.org.

160224hotelPA0011.JPG
A sculpture of intertwined street lights outside 21c in Lexington. The upscale hotel in the over 100-year-old bank tower building houses a museum, restaurant on West Main Street. And there will be yoga there Sunday morning.


Yoga at 21c

Start the day off with a downward-facing dog at this yoga class hosted by The Massage Center from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the 21c Museum Hotel. To register, a minimum $10 donation is required. Proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen. Register at Facebook.com.

IoShQ.So.79.jpeg
The University of Kentucky’s second mascot, Scratch, entertained kids.



Kentucky Bash

Special guests from the University of Kentucky Football program will be on hand at this annual fundraiser 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Club at Kroger Field. The evening will include an open bar, live and silent auctions, and entertainment by the UK Steel Drum Band. Tickets are $125 per person. Proceeds go to Easter Seals Cardinal Hill. Cardinalhill.org/kentucky-bash.

130618Jamboree080_1.JPG
Members of the bluegrass group Driving Rain entertained the crowd at the Southland Jamboree, a free bluegrass music concert series, in this 2013 file photo. The last concert in the 2018 season takes place Monday at Moondance Amphitheater in Lexington.


Southland Jamboree: David Davis and the Warrior River Boys

The long Labor Day weekend marks the final event of the season for this series of free Bluegrass concerts. The music starts at 7 p.m. Monday at Moondance Amphitheater. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Lexingtonky.gov.

