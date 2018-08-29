Want to be on TV or in a movie? Here are three chances in Kentucky.

Got a hankering to be on TV or in a movie? Three casting calls have gone out for Kentucky sites.
▪ “Family Feud.” The nationally syndicated game show, hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, will be in Louisville for a round of auditions on Sept. 22-23. You have to apply to receive further details.
You have to gather five family members who are related by blood, marriage or adoption, and you need to be enthusiastic, according to casting materials.
To apply, go to the Family Feud audition website.
▪ “Survivor.” The powerhouse CBS series will be casting in Kentucky for seasons 39 and 40.
Those who want the chance to outwit, outplay and outlast their TV colleagues can attend an open casting call from 4-8 p.m., September 25 in Bowling Green. You need only bring your identification. You will be taped on-site.
The Bowling Green casting call will be held at the Bowling Green Athletic Club-South location at 121 Flex Park Drive in Bowling Green. For more information, go to the “Survivor” casting website.
▪ Harlan will be hosting an open casting call for “The Evening Hour,” a feature film based on a novel by Carter Sickels about a man who finds his life in a rural Appalachian town upset by the return of an old friend.
The casting call says the production is looking for Harlan residents and people who live in surrounding areas — including older adults, boys 7-10 years old, nurses, veterans, police officers, restaurant owners, youth pastor and teachers.
No acting experience is necessary. The casting call is from 2-5 p.m. September 8 at the Village Center Mall in Harlan.
For more information, go to the film’s casting website at http://arvold.com/casting-call/open-call-evening-hour/.
