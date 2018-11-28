There’s a little magic, a little laughter and a little celebration this weekend

Cynthiana natives and illusionists Reed & Ashton Masterson, better known as The Mastersons, bring their “21st Century Magic” show to the Leeds Center for the Arts in Winchester at 7 p.m., on Friday. The duo has been featured on ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS and The CW Network in addition to touring 40,000+ miles per year. Tickets range from $15 to $50. Leedscenter.org.
Need a laugh?
Jamie Kennedy, known for creating the early 2000s reality/comedy show ”The Jamie Kennedy Experience” in addition to acting along Steve Martin in “Bowfinger” and Greg Kinnear in the Oscar-nominated “As Good As It Gets,” performs throughout this weekend at Comedy Off Broadway, with show times at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $17 to $22. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Rumpke Mountain Boys perform
Cincinnati “trashgrass” troupe Rumpke Mountain Boys bring their mix of psychedelic string music back to Lexington. The group — comprised of Adam Copeland on guitar, Ben Gourley on mandolin, Jason Wolf on banjo and JD Westmoreland on bass — returns to The Burl at 9 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $12 to $15. Theburlky.com.
World AIDS Day recognized
“A Celebration of Life,” is the name of the World AIDS Day event being held 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 1 at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. Hosted by Helena Handbasket and former Herald-Leader columnist Merlene Davis, the free event will feature performances by UK Black Voices, Noah James Jackson and the Imperial Court of Kentucky. Lexingtonlyric.com
Do some shopping and some drinking
Local art meets craft cider at Pivot Brewing, 1400 Delaware Ave., Lexington on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Shop for holiday gifts from area artisans such as Sonora Schuck, The Family Warehouse, Nick Thelen and others while trying one of Pivot’s signature ciders. 859-285-6778. pivotbrewingcompany.com
A ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ on stage
This year’s holiday show produced by the Lexington Children’s Theatre, a retelling of the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” debuts this weekend at the Lexington Opera House. Showings are at 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday and 2 p.m., Sunday and 2 p.m Dec. 8. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children. 859-233-4567. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
