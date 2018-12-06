‘Nuncrackers,’ the ‘Nunsense’ Christmas musical comedy, takes place through Dec. 16 at the Woodford Theatre.
A Christmas musical featuring nuns and other holiday cheer for your weekend

The Woodford Theatre presents “Nuncrackers,” the “Nunsense” Christmas musical comedy by Dan Goggins. The show follows the first TV special performance by the Sisters of Hoboken in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent’s basement. Showings of “Nunscrackers” are at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8; Dec. 14 and 15; 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. 275 Beasley Road in Versailles. $22 adults, $15 students. Woodfordtheatre.com.

Annual Handel’s ‘Messiah’ production

The annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” — a downtown tradition for over a quarter century — will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Christ Church Cathedral. The event will feature the Lexington Baroque Ensemble, guest soloists Emily Yocum Black, Ryland Angel, Richard Clement and Evan Boyer; and the Cathedral’s boy, girl and men’s choirs joining forces under conductor Canon Musician Erich Balling. Tickets are $40,$30 and $20. 166 Market St. Christmasinlex.org.

‘Remembering Decembers’ concert

New Song in the Bluegrass performs its holiday concert “Remembering Decembers” featuring a variety of holiday tunes. $12 suggested admission. Proceeds benefit outreach ministries of Woodland Christian Church. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8 at St. Michael’s Espicopal Church, 2025 Bellefonte Dr., Lexington.

Get some shopping done

Rock House Brewing will hold a holiday market, Holiday Brews & Browse, beginning at noon on Dec. 8 with a variety of vendors including arts, crafts, home goods, clothing, jewelry, beauty products, essential oils and food. 119 Luigart Ct. Rockhousebrewing.com.

Chili Cook-Off for a cause

Heat up during what’s expected to be a bleak, wintry Sunday at The Burl during the second annual Kentuckians for the Commonwealth (KFTC) Chili Cook-Off. Those who attend will be given a bowl of all-you-can-eat chili to fill up with from each competitor. A suggested $10 donation to KFTC is suggested upon entry to the event, which begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 9. 375 Thompson Rd.

Alltech Celebration of Song

Alltech and the UK Opera Theatre present the 13th annual Alltech Celebration of Song at 3 and 5:30 p.m on Dec. 9 inside the atrium at The Square. The free event features Dr. Everett McCorvey conducting the opera and winners of the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition as they perform classic holiday tunes. 401 W. Main St.

