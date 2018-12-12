Get in the spirit with a local Christmas or comedy show this weekend

‘The Night Before Christmas’ ballet
The Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents the Christmas classic “The Night Before Christmas” with two performances on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the theater at Lexington Catholic High School. Shows begin at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 for children to $28 for adults. 250 Clays Mill Rd. KyBallet.com.
‘Jingle Bell Rocks!’ at the movies
Mitchell Krezin presents “Jingle Bell Rocks!” — a film about alternative and underground Christmas music — at the Kentucky Theatre on Dec. 16. The film begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A session led with Krezin. $10. 214 E. Main St. KentuckyTheatre.com. Following events at the theatre an after-party will be held at The Green Lantern with Krezin and Lee Bryant on turntables. Ages 21+. 497 W Third St.
Rock House Brewing anniversary
Rock House Brewing will celebrate its two-year anniversary Dec. 14 with two new bottle releases and music from the Phoenix Brothers Band featuring Kristofer Bentley — formerly of Sundy Best — and brother Brett along with Brandon Campbell. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. Ages 21+. 119 Luigart Ct. Facebook.com.
Sinbad at Comedy Off Broadway
Renowned actor and comedian Sinbad will be performing at Comedy Off Broadway throughout the weekend. The comedian’s performance career began in the late 80s and includes a string of HBO specials, his own television show and appearances in movies such as “Good Burger.” Show times are at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 14, 15 and 16 and 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15. $30 to $45. Ages 18+. 161 Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com.
Tinderbox Hootenanny show
Tinderbox Circus Sideshow will gather at Manchester Music Hall on Dec. 15 for their second annual Hoot fund-raising show for the Southern Sideshow Hootenanny, a nonprofiit that puts on a convention for sideshow professionals. Tinderbox is a classic circus sideshow featuring burlesque, side tent stunts such as the bed of nails and fire-eating. 9 p.m. $10. 899 Manchester St. Facebook.com.
