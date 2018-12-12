LexGo

Get in the spirit with a local Christmas or comedy show this weekend

By Matt Wickstrom

December 12, 2018 03:22 PM

‘Twas the night before Christmas and ... well, you know the story. See The Kentucky Ballet Theatre perform this holiday classic twice on Dec. 16.
‘Twas the night before Christmas and ... well, you know the story. See The Kentucky Ballet Theatre perform this holiday classic twice on Dec. 16. Kentucky Ballet Theatre

‘The Night Before Christmas’ ballet

The Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents the Christmas classic “The Night Before Christmas” with two performances on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the theater at Lexington Catholic High School. Shows begin at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 for children to $28 for adults. 250 Clays Mill Rd. KyBallet.com.

Filmmaker Mitchell Kezin and his movie “Jingle Bell Rocks!” — a film about alternative and underground Christmas music - will be in town this weekend.
‘Jingle Bell Rocks!’ at the movies

Mitchell Krezin presents “Jingle Bell Rocks!” — a film about alternative and underground Christmas music — at the Kentucky Theatre on Dec. 16. The film begins at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A session led with Krezin. $10. 214 E. Main St. KentuckyTheatre.com. Following events at the theatre an after-party will be held at The Green Lantern with Krezin and Lee Bryant on turntables. Ages 21+. 497 W Third St.

Rock House Brewing anniversary

Rock House Brewing will celebrate its two-year anniversary Dec. 14 with two new bottle releases and music from the Phoenix Brothers Band featuring Kristofer Bentley — formerly of Sundy Best — and brother Brett along with Brandon Campbell. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. Ages 21+. 119 Luigart Ct. Facebook.com.

Sinbad attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation after party at Wollman Rink in Central Park earlier this year in New York. He’ll be at Comedy Off Broadway this weekend.
Sinbad at Comedy Off Broadway

Renowned actor and comedian Sinbad will be performing at Comedy Off Broadway throughout the weekend. The comedian’s performance career began in the late 80s and includes a string of HBO specials, his own television show and appearances in movies such as “Good Burger.” Show times are at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 14, 15 and 16 and 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15. $30 to $45. Ages 18+. 161 Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

In this 2013 photo, Zak Crouch, right, began to teach Deadly Sins Burlesque performer Sandi “Pixie Haze” Tyrie, 20, of Lexington, and Tinderbox Circus Sideshow Contortionist Mason “Mason Doodle the Human Noodle” Reeves the proper techniques of fire eating.
Tinderbox Hootenanny show

Tinderbox Circus Sideshow will gather at Manchester Music Hall on Dec. 15 for their second annual Hoot fund-raising show for the Southern Sideshow Hootenanny, a nonprofiit that puts on a convention for sideshow professionals. Tinderbox is a classic circus sideshow featuring burlesque, side tent stunts such as the bed of nails and fire-eating. 9 p.m. $10. 899 Manchester St. Facebook.com.

