‘Wild Things’ art exhibit, the ‘Nutcracker’ and a jingle bell ride fill the weekend

Works of Maurice Sendak, renowned children’s book author and illustrator best known for creating “Where The Wild Things Are,” will be on display beginning this weekend at the downtown Lexington Public Library. The collection includes over 50 original artworks plus Sendak’s first sketches from “Where The Wild Things Are.” More than 30 free programs will be hosted by the library throughout the duration of the artwork’s stay, which ends Jan. 27. 140 E Main St. LexPubLib.org/WildThings.
The Nutcracker
Holiday classic The Nutcracker returns to the Lexington Opera House with showings daily at 2 and 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 23. The Lexington Ballet Company, under the direction of Luis Dominguez, will lead viewers on a journey with Marie and the Sugar Plum Fairy, Snow Queen and the Nutcracker Prince. Tickets for the show range from $22 to $48.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.org.
The holidays at Shaker Village
Experience the festivities of Illuminated Evenings with special musical guests, kids crafts, and caroling inside the climate-controlled Meeting House and Centre Family Dwelling at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. Tour the ground, enjoy a warm fire, visit the elf shop and take a jungle bell shuttle ride (cost of the ride is $5 per person). 5-8 p.m., Dec. 21. shakervillageky.org.
Comedy Show at Pivot Brewing
A slew of comedians will gather at Pivot Brewing on Dec. 22 for a last minute holiday show benefiting Toys for Tots. Toy and monetary donations will be accepted. Comedians performing include Mike Fields, Jay LeRoy, David Williams and Overtime. The show starts at 8 p.m. and you must be 21 years or older to enter. 1400 Delaware Ave.
Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
Mirror Twin Brewing Co. will hold an ugly sweater Christmas party on Dec. 22 featuring a special mashup with Covington’s Braxton Brewing, swag and live music. Braxton will have a Dark Charge variant tap takeover happening all day with S’mores, Tiramisu, Cherry Vanilla, Bourbon Barrel Aged and a special one off surprise. Festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m., with music from Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers beginning at 8 p.m. Must be 21 years or over to enter. 725 National Ave.
