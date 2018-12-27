The Black Jacket Symphony interprets Tom Petty in two shows

The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Lexington Opera House on Dec. 29 with two shows reinterpreting songs from Tom Petty’s album “Damn the Torpedoes.” The symphony, which hand-picks musicians for each specific album it performs, leading to attention to detail in replicating the iconic music of yesterday. Shows are at 4:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $35. 401 W. Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Singer Pat Godwin performs comedy
Comedic singer-songwriter Pat Godwin, known for penning “Let’s put the Christ back in Christmas” with his brothers and appearing on “Last Comic Standing” in 2009, comes to Comedy Off Broadway from Dec. 28-31. Showtimes are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29 and 8 and 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets range from $12 to $25. 161 Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com.
Last show for Heike Pickett Gallery at CMW
Heike Pickett Gallery is hosting its final exhibition at its CMW location after 35 years in Lexington with “Winding Up” featuring Steve Armstrong, Ron Isaacs and Lawrence Tarpey. The work of the three contemporary artists incorporate paintings and sculpture on or with wood. Displayed through December 28. Heike Pickett Gallery at CMW, 400 E Vine St. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free. 859-233-1263. HeikePickettGallery.com
Stoll Vaughan performs at Al’s
Stoll Vaughan will be back in his hometown of Lexington promoting his new record “The Conversation.” With special guest Mudbone. Doors at 8 p.m. Music starts at 9 p.m Al’s Bar of Lexington, 601 N. Limestone. Alsbarlexington.com
Comments