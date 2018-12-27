LexGo

The Black Jacket Symphony interprets Tom Petty in two shows

By Matt Wickstrom

December 27, 2018 10:19 AM

The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Lexington Opera House to perform Tom Petty’s Damn The Torpedoes.
The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Lexington Opera House on Dec. 29 with two shows reinterpreting songs from Tom Petty’s album “Damn the Torpedoes.” The symphony, which hand-picks musicians for each specific album it performs, leading to attention to detail in replicating the iconic music of yesterday. Shows are at 4:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $35. 401 W. Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Pat Godwin brings his comedy show to Comedy Off Broadway.
Provided

Singer Pat Godwin performs comedy

Comedic singer-songwriter Pat Godwin, known for penning “Let’s put the Christ back in Christmas” with his brothers and appearing on “Last Comic Standing” in 2009, comes to Comedy Off Broadway from Dec. 28-31. Showtimes are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29 and 8 and 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets range from $12 to $25. 161 Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Artist Steve Armstrong does a lot of the work on his automata sculptures at the kitchen table of his Lexington home, as his basement workshop has become cluttered with bits and pieces of material he may use in future works. Photo by Tom Eblen | teblen@herald-leader.com
Photo by Tom Eblen | teblen@herald-leader.com

Last show for Heike Pickett Gallery at CMW 

Heike Pickett Gallery is hosting its final exhibition at its CMW location after 35 years in Lexington with “Winding Up” featuring Steve Armstrong, Ron Isaacs and Lawrence Tarpey. The work of the three contemporary artists incorporate paintings and sculpture on or with wood. Displayed through December 28. Heike Pickett Gallery at CMW, 400 E Vine St. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free. 859-233-1263. HeikePickettGallery.com 

Stoll Vaughan performs at Al’s

Stoll Vaughan will be back in his hometown of Lexington promoting his new record “The Conversation.” With special guest Mudbone. Doors at 8 p.m. Music starts at 9 p.m Al’s Bar of Lexington, 601 N. Limestone.  Alsbarlexington.com

