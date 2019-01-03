Learn an Irish dance, hear a comedian or see a truck and tractor pull this weekend

It’s Twelfth Night and the McTeggart Irish Day Studio is planning a time of festive revelry. 8-11 p.m. Jan. 5. Learn a dance or two, enjoy libations for purchase from Hartfield & Co, and hear live Irish traditional music. Ages 21+ only. $7 online (plus taxes and fees), $10 at the door. 859-444-4544. Facebook.com/mcteggartky
Mike Epps, Comedy Show comedian, actor, film producer, writer, and rapper Mike Epps, best known for playing Day-Day Jones in “Next Friday” and its sequel, “Friday After Next,” comes to Comedy Off Broadway from Jan. 4 -6. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 4; 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Jan. 5; and 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 6. Tickets range from $35 to $50. Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com.
Kentucky Invitational Truck and Tractor Pull
Lawrenceburg-based TNT Truck and Tractor Pull hosts its annual Kentucky Invitation from 7-11:30 p.m., Jan. 4. 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Jan. 5. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Irons Work Parkway. Friday’s show features 8500 pound pro farm tractors, diesel trucks, 6200 pound light limited super stock tractors and pro street semis. Saturday’s shows include hot rod tractors, semi trucks and super farm tractors. $20. Children younger than 6 are free. tnttruckandtractorpull.com
First Saturday Film Festival
View Ernst Lubitsch’s “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940), starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan. 6 p.m., Jan. 5, Temple Adath Israel, 124 N. Ashland Ave. Free. Alfred Kralik (Stewart) and Klara Novak (Sullavan) are employees at Matuschek and Company, a general store in Budapest. They are constantly at odds, but little do they know, they are each the other’s pen pal and have unwittingly fallen in love through their letters. Randall Roorda will discuss the film after its showing. Pizza provided. 859-269-2979 LexTAI.org
