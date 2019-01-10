LexGo

A comedy is opening, contemporary dance takes the stage and then there are killer clowns

By Matt Wickstrom

January 10, 2019 09:28 AM

In this scene from “Nights at the Algonquin Round Table,” actors take a short dance break. Jack Beck, the ‘new kid in town,’ is dancing with Sally Ardath, a waitress at the Algonquin Hotel’s Rose Room Restaurant. Pictured are (left to right): The Piano Man (Myel Byrd), Isaac Reeder (Isaac Reeder), Sally Ardath (Abby Davis) and Jack Beck (Hayden Bennett).
Studio Players’ “Nights at the Algonquin Round Table” opens this weekend. The comedy by Steven Vlasak is set in the era of flappers, prohibition and hot jazz. Directed by Bob Singleton. The play premiered at the 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival. 8 p.m. on Jan. 11-12,18-19 and 25-26 and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, 20 and 27. Tickets are $10 to $19. 154 W Bell Ct. StudioPlayers.org.

Director/writer/actress Whitney Cummings will perform at Comedy Off Broadway this weekend. In this file photo she arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Female Brain” in 2018.
Willy Sanjuan Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Need a laugh?

Renowned comedian, writer and actress Whitney Cummings comes to Comedy Off Broadway with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. Cummings is best known for her starring role on NBC TV series “Whitney” along with countless specials on HBO and Comedy Central. Tickets are $30. 161 Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Allegro Dance Project will have a performance Saturday at the Lyric Theatre. In this file photo, Katherine Faughn rehearsed with Allegro Dance Project dancers Makayla King, left, and Katie Durham.
Emily Thoren

Contemporary dance at the Lyric

Allegro Dance Project is back to celebrate its fifth season at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. The performance “Forthcoming” will include contemporary dance works, circus acts and original live music. A silent auction will help support the dance project’s inclusive dance outreach program for those with Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder. 7 p.m. Jan. 12. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third Street. Lexingtonlyric.com

Second Sunday Cinema and killer clowns

Wine & Pop-Tarts and Pivot Brewing host the January edition of Second Sunday Cinema featuring “Wall-E” at 4 p.m. and “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12. Tickets are $5 for one film and $7 for the double feature. 1400 Delaware Ave.

