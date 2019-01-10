A comedy is opening, contemporary dance takes the stage and then there are killer clowns

Studio Players’ “Nights at the Algonquin Round Table” opens this weekend. The comedy by Steven Vlasak is set in the era of flappers, prohibition and hot jazz. Directed by Bob Singleton. The play premiered at the 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival. 8 p.m. on Jan. 11-12,18-19 and 25-26 and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, 20 and 27. Tickets are $10 to $19. 154 W Bell Ct. StudioPlayers.org.
Need a laugh?
Renowned comedian, writer and actress Whitney Cummings comes to Comedy Off Broadway with shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 12. Cummings is best known for her starring role on NBC TV series “Whitney” along with countless specials on HBO and Comedy Central. Tickets are $30. 161 Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com.
Contemporary dance at the Lyric
Allegro Dance Project is back to celebrate its fifth season at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. The performance “Forthcoming” will include contemporary dance works, circus acts and original live music. A silent auction will help support the dance project’s inclusive dance outreach program for those with Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder. 7 p.m. Jan. 12. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third Street. Lexingtonlyric.com
Second Sunday Cinema and killer clowns
Wine & Pop-Tarts and Pivot Brewing host the January edition of Second Sunday Cinema featuring “Wall-E” at 4 p.m. and “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 12. Tickets are $5 for one film and $7 for the double feature. 1400 Delaware Ave.
