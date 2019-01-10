A comedy is opening, contemporary dance takes the stage and then there are killer clowns

In this scene from “Nights at the Algonquin Round Table,” actors take a short dance break. Jack Beck, the ‘new kid in town,’ is dancing with Sally Ardath, a waitress at the Algonquin Hotel’s Rose Room Restaurant. Pictured are (left to right): The Piano Man (Myel Byrd), Isaac Reeder (Isaac Reeder), Sally Ardath (Abby Davis) and Jack Beck (Hayden Bennett). Larry Neuzel