Get excited about UK gymnastics Excite Night and other events this weekend

University of Kentucky Women’s Gymnastics invades Rupp Arena on Friday for “Excite Night” vs. the University of Arkansas. The meet begins at 6 p.m. and features a national anthem performance from Walker Montgomery, Lexington native and star of Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark” DeVore Ledridge, an American Girl doll giveaway. Tickets range from $5 to $10. 430 W Vine St. UKAthletics.com.
The first Gallery Hop of 2019
In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the death of Kentucky author and Trappist monk Thomas Merton, the Carnegie Center, 251 W. Second St., will host an exhibit of photography featuring images of the Abbey of Our Lady of Gethsemani and Merton’s hermitage near Bardstown. The exhibit is part of LexArts Gallery Hop taking place from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 18 at multiple venues throughout town. Free. Galleryhoplex.com.
Watch the magical bouncing ball
The Harlem Globetrotters brings its “All New Fan Powered World Tour” to Rupp Arena at 3 p.m., Jan. 20. The exhibition basketball team combines athleticism, entertainment and comedy on the basketball court. Tickets are $27-$115. Ticketmaster.com
Dance the night away
After Gallery Hop head to 21c Museum Hotel Lexington for “Ice Ice Baby!,” a night of experimental belly dance. Performers will illustrate the art of belly dance in experiments of expression, story-telling and imagery beginning at 8 p.m. Jan. 18. 167 Main Street. Free. MeccaDance.com.
Not quite the Allman Brothers, but close
The Allman Butter Band — Lexington’s version of legendary southern rock and jam band The Allman Brothers Band — plays at 9 p.m. on Jan. 19 at The Burl with support from Bryan Minks. The band features an all-star cast of musicians including Eric Cummins on slide guitar and vocals, Don Rogers on guitar, Roddy Puckett on bass, Brad Slutskin on the B-3 organ, and Todd Copeland and JP Nowak on drums, among others. Tickets are $10. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.
