Let your hair down at ‘Rapunzel.’ Other weekend fun: UK dance, ‘American Girl Live.’

By Matt Wickstrom

January 24, 2019 09:14 AM

Claire Hilton plays Rapunzel in the Lexington Children’s Theatre production Jan. 26-27.
The Lexington Children’s Theatre presents the classic fairy tale “Rapunzel“ at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children, with Saturday’s 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. performances being pay-what-you-can. Four free tickets for furloughed federal employeees and their families. 418 W Short St. LCTOnstage.org.

Be grateful on Sunday

End your weekend grooving to the tunes of The Grateful Dead. Grateful Sunday with Lee Owen and friends comes to Lynagh’s Irish Pub at 9 p.m. Jan. 27. The series has been reincarnated at Lynagh’s, now in its second week, following a long stint at Cosmic Charlie’s. 384 Woodland Ave. Free. Facebook.com.

American Girl Live_Campers around map_Credit Amy Boyle.jpg
‘American Girl Live’ is a 90-minute musical that celebrates the power of girls and the strength of friendship. Audiences join five campers and their fearless counselor at Camp American Girl, an overnight camp in the North Woods.
Amy Boyle Photography

Join an American Girl adventure

“American Girl Live” comes to the Lexington Opera House with four performances from Jan. 25- 27. The production features all-original songs as iconic American Girl characters are brought to life. American Girl is a line of 18-inch dolls. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 26; and 2 p.m. on Jan. 27. Tickets start at $30. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

rock house brewing
Rock House Brewing Co. has an art comedy show on Jan. 26 featuring music, stand up and art.
Photo provided

Art Comedy Show

An art comedy show takes place at 9 p.m., Jan. 26 at Rock House Brewing. The show features art from Brett Bentley of Bentleymade, music from Will Solomon and stand up from Chris Hurst and others. The event is hosted by Kristofer Bentley, formerly of Sundy Best, and Chase Fairchild. 119 Luigart Ct. Facebook.com.

Louder Than Words dance performance

The annual dance concert features innovative, exciting and thought-provoking choreography from a variety of choreographers. 7: 30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. Presented by the University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance. $15-$10. Facebook.com

