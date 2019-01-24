Let your hair down at ‘Rapunzel.’ Other weekend fun: UK dance, ‘American Girl Live.’

The Lexington Children’s Theatre presents the classic fairy tale “Rapunzel“ at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children, with Saturday’s 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. performances being pay-what-you-can. Four free tickets for furloughed federal employeees and their families. 418 W Short St. LCTOnstage.org.
Be grateful on Sunday
End your weekend grooving to the tunes of The Grateful Dead. Grateful Sunday with Lee Owen and friends comes to Lynagh’s Irish Pub at 9 p.m. Jan. 27. The series has been reincarnated at Lynagh’s, now in its second week, following a long stint at Cosmic Charlie’s. 384 Woodland Ave. Free. Facebook.com.
Join an American Girl adventure
“American Girl Live” comes to the Lexington Opera House with four performances from Jan. 25- 27. The production features all-original songs as iconic American Girl characters are brought to life. American Girl is a line of 18-inch dolls. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Jan. 26; and 2 p.m. on Jan. 27. Tickets start at $30. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.
Art Comedy Show
An art comedy show takes place at 9 p.m., Jan. 26 at Rock House Brewing. The show features art from Brett Bentley of Bentleymade, music from Will Solomon and stand up from Chris Hurst and others. The event is hosted by Kristofer Bentley, formerly of Sundy Best, and Chase Fairchild. 119 Luigart Ct. Facebook.com.
Louder Than Words dance performance
The annual dance concert features innovative, exciting and thought-provoking choreography from a variety of choreographers. 7: 30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. Presented by the University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance. $15-$10. Facebook.com
