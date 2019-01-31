LexGo

Celebrate the Year of the Pig, hear a brass band and be thrilled this weekend

By Matt Wickstrom

January 31, 2019 11:25 AM

2019 is the Year of the Pig and the Kentucky Chinese American Association will celebrate it Feb. 2 at the Lexington Opera House. This file photo is from the 2017 celebration. Rob Bolson

The Kentucky Chinese American Association presents a Chinese New Year celebration on Feb. 2 at the Lexington Opera House. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a holiday market followed at 7 p.m. by a performance featuring festival songs, a dragon dance and acrobatic presentations. Tickets are $15. 401 W Short St. To reserve tickets, call 859-224-8072 or 859-806-4024. Kyra.org

Canadian Brass - Taking flight_Daniel D’Ottavio (1280x984).jpg
Canadian Brass will perform at UK’s Singletary Center for the Arts on Feb. 2.
Photo by Daniel D'Ottavio.

Canadian Brass brings out the horns

In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the University of Kentucky School of Music, the internationally famous Canadian Brass join the UK Wind Symphony at the Singletary Center for the Arts 7:30 p.m., Feb. 2. $18 for UK students, faculty and staff and $28-35 public. 405 Rose St. https://finearts.uky.edu

IMG_3514.JPG
Eric Johnson plays Sidney Bruhl in the Woodford Theatre’s production of ‘Deathtrap.’
Woodford Theatre

Deathtrap: A play within a play

Woodford Theatre in Versailles presents Ira Levin’s comedy thriller “Deathtrap” at 8 p.m. on Feb. 1-2 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 3. Holds record for longest running comedy thriller on Broadway. Also, Feb. 8-10, 14-17. Tickets $15-22. 275 Beasley Dr., Versailles. WoodfordTheatre.com.

Super Bowl making you hungry?

Get some grub and submerge yourself in video game nostalgia at an all ages Super Bowl Brunch at noon on Feb. 3 at The Burl Arcade. Forage Food Truck will be on site and the arcade bar will be serving brunch drinks while you go for the high score in Dig Dug, pinball or other arcade games. 375 Thompson Road. Facebook.com/theburlarcade

