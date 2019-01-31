Celebrate the Year of the Pig, hear a brass band and be thrilled this weekend

The Kentucky Chinese American Association presents a Chinese New Year celebration on Feb. 2 at the Lexington Opera House. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a holiday market followed at 7 p.m. by a performance featuring festival songs, a dragon dance and acrobatic presentations. Tickets are $15. 401 W Short St. To reserve tickets, call 859-224-8072 or 859-806-4024. Kyra.org
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Canadian Brass brings out the horns
In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the University of Kentucky School of Music, the internationally famous Canadian Brass join the UK Wind Symphony at the Singletary Center for the Arts 7:30 p.m., Feb. 2. $18 for UK students, faculty and staff and $28-35 public. 405 Rose St. https://finearts.uky.edu
Deathtrap: A play within a play
Woodford Theatre in Versailles presents Ira Levin’s comedy thriller “Deathtrap” at 8 p.m. on Feb. 1-2 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 3. Holds record for longest running comedy thriller on Broadway. Also, Feb. 8-10, 14-17. Tickets $15-22. 275 Beasley Dr., Versailles. WoodfordTheatre.com.
Super Bowl making you hungry?
Get some grub and submerge yourself in video game nostalgia at an all ages Super Bowl Brunch at noon on Feb. 3 at The Burl Arcade. Forage Food Truck will be on site and the arcade bar will be serving brunch drinks while you go for the high score in Dig Dug, pinball or other arcade games. 375 Thompson Road. Facebook.com/theburlarcade
Comments