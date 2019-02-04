Barstool Sports founder who trashed Goodfellas pizza ejected from Super Bowl

Dave Portnoy, the head of Barstool Sports and the man Lexingtonians love to hate, was dragged out of the Super Bowl by security and denied access to the New England Patriots’ after party, Twitter posts report.
Portnoy made a splash in Lexington in October, 2018 when his harsh review of a Lexington pizza restaurant, Goodfellas, went viral. The review increased Goodfellas business, as locals lined up to show support for the restaurant.
Barstool Sports posted clips on Twitter of Portnoy being dragged out of the game and later being denied access to the Patriots’ post-game party. Portnoy claimed that police ripped his skinny jeans and that he had $120,000 riding on the game’s outcome.
Portnoy was also ejected from the Super Bowl media night event on Jan. 28, according to numerous media sources including TMZ and the New York Post. His social media indicated that he had a fake credential identifying him as “Frannie Lydon.”
Portnoy has been banned from the NFL since 2015, according to the New York Post.
