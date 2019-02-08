Five things to do this weekend including Johnny Cash, Brahms and eating pastrami

The 19th-century classical ballet “Sleeping Beauty” comes to the Lexington Opera House with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. The Lexington Ballet Company, under the direction of Artistic Director Luis Dominguez, will recreate Tchaikovsky’s timeless story of good and evil, battles and romance. Tickets range from $22–$48.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.
It’s his first symphony
The Lexington Philharmonic will perform Brahms’ iconic first symphony at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Singletary Center for the Arts. The performance features the return of former principal flautist Emma Gerstein as soloist for D’Rivera’s Gran Danzón paired with Gabriela Lena Frank’s Concertino Cusqueño. Tickets range from $25–$75. 405 Rose St. LexPhil.org.
‘I was here’ sanctification ceremony
Celebrate the lives of people once sold at Cheapside with a prayer to honor and sanctify the space followed by a pop-up market of food, music and keepsakes highlighting black-owned businesses. 2 p.m., Feb. 10. Old Fayette County Courthouse, downtown Lexington. Facebook.com/events
Pastrami on rye anyone?
TAI on Rye, the Jewish pop-up deli at Temple Adath Israel, will be back 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 10. The deli serves pastrami, corned beef and several specialty sandwiches. There will also be matzo ball soup. 124 North Ashland Avenue. The 2019 Lexington Jewish Food Festival takes place Aug. 25. Facebook/events
He’s Johnny, Johnny Cash
Cash Unchained, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will bring “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire” and other hits from The Man in Black to The Burl on Feb. 9. Tickets are $12–$15 for the show, which begins at 9 p.m. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKY.com.
