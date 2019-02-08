LexGo

Five things to do this weekend including Johnny Cash, Brahms and eating pastrami

By Matt Wickstrom

February 08, 2019 09:36 AM

The Lexington Ballet presents ‘Sleeping Beauty’ a two-act ballet for all ages on Feb. 9.
The Lexington Ballet presents ‘Sleeping Beauty’ a two-act ballet for all ages on Feb. 9. Provided
The Lexington Ballet presents ‘Sleeping Beauty’ a two-act ballet for all ages on Feb. 9. Provided

The 19th-century classical ballet “Sleeping Beauty” comes to the Lexington Opera House with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. The Lexington Ballet Company, under the direction of Artistic Director Luis Dominguez, will recreate Tchaikovsky’s timeless story of good and evil, battles and romance. Tickets range from $22–$48.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

It’s his first symphony

The Lexington Philharmonic will perform Brahms’ iconic first symphony at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Singletary Center for the Arts. The performance features the return of former principal flautist Emma Gerstein as soloist for D’Rivera’s Gran Danzón paired with Gabriela Lena Frank’s Concertino Cusqueño. Tickets range from $25–$75. 405 Rose St. LexPhil.org.

180305Slaverycb002
A celebrate the lives of people once sold at Cheapside will take place Feb. 10. A historical marker about slavery in Lexingotn was reinstalled at the old Fayette County Courthouse in 2018. The marker was vandalized in 2015.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

‘I was here’ sanctification ceremony

Celebrate the lives of people once sold at Cheapside with a prayer to honor and sanctify the space followed by a pop-up market of food, music and keepsakes highlighting black-owned businesses. 2 p.m., Feb. 10. Old Fayette County Courthouse, downtown Lexington. Facebook.com/events

pastrami_chopped liver.jpg
TAI on Rye will take place at Temple Adath Israel Feb. 10.
Bill Straus

Pastrami on rye anyone?

TAI on Rye, the Jewish pop-up deli at Temple Adath Israel, will be back 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 10. The deli serves pastrami, corned beef and several specialty sandwiches. There will also be matzo ball soup. 124 North Ashland Avenue. The 2019 Lexington Jewish Food Festival takes place Aug. 25. Facebook/events

Johnny_Cash-Record_62590.jpg
Cash Unchained, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will perform at The Burl Feb. 9.
Joe Tabacca, File AP Photo


He’s Johnny, Johnny Cash

Cash Unchained, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will bring “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire” and other hits from The Man in Black to The Burl on Feb. 9. Tickets are $12–$15 for the show, which begins at 9 p.m. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKY.com.

  Comments  