Best bets for the weekend? A concert of love songs, a murder mystery with chocolate

The Lexington Chamber Chorale presents “Heart & Inspiration” at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 16 at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 Main St. The concert celebrates Valentine’s Day in many ways and features Craig Hella Johnson’s gospel-styled tribute to Matthew Shepard, a gay students who was beaten to death in 1998, and the rich colors of Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs for choir and other pieces. $22, $10 for students. 859-317-3353 LexingtonChamberChorale.org
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Remembering Anne Frank
“And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank” shares the stories of Holocaust survivors Helmuth Silberberg and Eva Geiringer through a multimedia production that combines video interviews with live performance. Best enjoyed by ages 10 and up. 7 p.m., Feb., 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 17. Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W Short St $20, $15 for children 859-254-4546 LCTOnstage.org
What could be sweeter than death by chocolate?
Bluegrass Mystery Theatre will present Jeffrey Roberts’ “Death by Chocolate” at The Speakeasy in the Distillery District on Feb. 16. The murder mystery dinner show comes paired with a three-piece meal for $55 per plate for the 6 p.m. show. 903 Manchester St. Ste 110. BluegrassMysteryTheatre.com.
Closing reception for ‘time’
A closing reception for the exhibit “time - art that plays with time” will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Parachute Factory. To close out the exhibit artist and musician Robert Beatty will be on site playing tunes with performance art by Dima Strakovsky and Dave Farris. Several other artists will be there for the free event curated by Alex Brooks. 726 Bryan Ave. ParachuteFactoryLex.com.
Comments